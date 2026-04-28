Kentucky Derby parties happening around Phoenix

It’s about that time again: The 152nd Kentucky Derby exits the gate on Saturday, May 2. The action may be in Louisville, but even in Arizona, the Run for the Roses is cause for folks to put on some bold clothing, mix up a mint julep and watch the so-called “fastest two minutes in sports.” The race takes place at 3:57 p.m. Arizona time, but it’s only the culmination of a day of genteel fun.

Renegade is the current favorite to win, but really, we just hope all the horses have a good time.

And speaking of a good time, a number of spots around town will host Kentucky Derby parties, complete with food, drinks and prizes for the most fabulous outfits.

Arizona Biltmore 2400 E. Missouri Ave.

The Arizona Biltmore will host a Derby Day party at its Spire Bar and on the surrounding lawn that includes live entertainment, hats and accessories available for purchase and complimentary valet. All general-admission guests get a complimentary signature Oaks Lily cocktail. Those opting for the Deluxe Derby Day Experience get full access to the chef-curated Southern-inspired buffet. The VIP Package for up to six guests is designed for a more exclusive experience and includes reserved fire pit seating, early admission, tableside beverage service and the complimentary cocktail and buffet. There will be prizes for the best hat, best dressed and best couple. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $93.79 for general admission, $176.98 for the Deluxe Derby Day Experience or $1,361.30 for the VIP package that covers up to six people.

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Fairmont Scottsdale Princess 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

The Kentucky Derby Lawn Party at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak gives guests all the racing action plus a full buffet packed with Southern-style elevated fare. There will be prizes for the best-dressed female, best-dressed male and best hat. Your ticket gets you five beverages, valet parking, an entry for the VIP grand prize drawing, a complimentary glass of Champagne or mint julep upon arrival, one complimentary wager at the betting window and more. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $241.92 per person.

The Global Ambassador 4360 E. Camelback Road

Hangout hotspot The Global Ambassador is offering an upscale place to watch the Kentucky Derby this year. The Paddock Club event happening at the hotel’s Lobby Bar offers live music from 2 to 5 p.m. and signature cocktails including the Churchill Julep, the Pimm’s Spritz and the Starting Gate. Come dressed to impress.

The Phoenician 6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

The Mowry & Cotton restaurant inside The Phoenician resort will host its seventh annual Derby Day Porch Party this weekend. Head over for two complimentary cocktails and a take-home copper cup; a full Southern-style banquet; prizes for the best dressed man, best women’s hat and best couple’s outfit; a gift bag; an appearance by a retired racehorse; free parking and more. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $210 per person.

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See live horse racing in addition to the Derby at the Stella Artois Derby DayClub event. Rose+Allyn Public & Online Relations

Turf Paradise 1501 W. Bell Road

The Stella Artois Derby DayClub at Turf Paradise is the only place in town where you can watch the Derby and see horse racing in person. There’s lots going on: The gates open at 7:15 a.m. and the live races start at 11:30 a.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. You’ve got lots of options for ticket tiers; there’s general admission ($50), reserved seats ($115 and up) and reserved tables ($325 and up). There are also add-ons such as white wine tasting packages and cigar lounge experiences. See the website for all the details and to buy tickets.