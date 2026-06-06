Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026: The best cosplay we saw

Gilbert resident Yajaira Eve shows off her Starfire cosplay from DC Comics outside the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 on Friday, June 5.

The costumes at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 are just as epic as you’d expect.

Arizona geeks packed the annual pop culture convention at the Phoenix Convention Center on Friday, many dressed as their favorite characters from comics, movies, TV shows, anime and video games.

Fantastical and phenomenal outfits were everywhere. Alongside convention staples like Mandalorians, Deadpools and characters from “Hazbin Hotel,” this year’s Fan Fusion featured cosplayers who went all out with unique and memorable creations.

Phoenix Fan Fusion is Arizona’s largest celebration of geek culture, drawing tens of thousands of fans, artists, creators and celebrity guests to downtown Phoenix each year. For many attendees, cosplay is as much a part of the convention experience as celebrity panels, comic books and collectibles.

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Chris Cuccurello of Mesa cosplaying a Firelord Oazi from “Avatar: The Last Airbender” at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

Some costumes were inspired by beloved fandoms. We spotted characters from “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” DC Comics, Marvel Comics and video games roaming the convention center and nearby streets. Others were entirely unexpected, including a giant Sony Walkman straight out of “Guardians of the Galaxy” rolling through the downstairs exhibitor hall.

Outside, superheroes, anime characters and fantasy creations gathered along Third Street between the convention center’s North and West buildings for photos and meetups. Inside, elaborate armor builds, handmade props and meticulously crafted outfits turned heads throughout the event.

Here are some of the best cosplayers we spotted at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026, which continues through Sunday.

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Connor Hinz of Phoenix built a giant-sized version of the Sony Walkman from “Guardians of the Galaxy” that he slow-rolled through the exhibitor hall. Benjamin Leatherman

Ty McDowell of Queen Creek stomped around Phoenix Fan Fusion’s exhibitor hall in a massive Knight Lord armor from “Warhammer 40,000.”

A trio of Phoenix Fan Fusion attendees as Rosetta, Silvermist and Tinkerbell from the Disney game “Pixie Hollow.” Benjamin Leatherman

Peoria resident Shane Vacca dressed up as Taskmaster from Marvel Comics at Phoenix Fan Fusion on Friday, June 5. Benjamin Leatherman

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Cosplaying Gambit and Rogue from “X-Men” at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

Local cosplay Corvus Moon came to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 as a Magikarp from “Pokémon.” Benjamin Leatherman

Valley cosplayers ThatGirlKrash, right, Jory Blaine, center, and Elfy Aubrie dressed up as characters from “Blue’s Clues” in honor of Steve Burns appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026.

Houston Griffin of as Pure Vessel from the “Hollow Knight” at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman