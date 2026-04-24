Every Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

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Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is a staple of the Phoenix concert scene. The outdoor West Valley venue has hosted major shows for decades and still draws top touring acts despite its many name changes.
First opened in 1990 as Desert Sky Pavilion, the 20,000-capacity venue near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road is Arizona’s largest amphitheatre. It has cycled through several identities, including the unfortunate Ashley Furniture Homestore Pavilion era from 2010 to 2013, while remaining a regular stop for major tours.
For many Valley concertgoers, seeing a concert there is a tradition. Generations of locals have spent summer nights under the stars watching arena-sized acts. Some of music’s biggest names have played the amphitheatre, including David Bowie, Janet Jackson, Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, KISS and Nine Inch Nails.
The 2026 concert lineup brings another wave of star power. Pitbull, Kid Cudi, Ne-Yo, Mötley Crüe and Avenged Sevenfold are among the acts set to take the stage April through November. Here’s every concert announced so far for 2026.
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 2026 concert schedule
Kid Cudi: The Rebel Ragers Tour
Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m.
with M.I.A., Big Boi and A-Trak
Pitbull: I’m Back Tour
Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m.
with Lil Jon
The Pussycat Dolls: PCD Forever Tour
Tuesday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.
with Lil Kim and Mya
Hilary Duff: The Lucky Me Tour
Friday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.
with La Roux and Jade LeMac
Evanescence
Wednesday, July 15, 7 p.m.
with Spiritbox and Nova Twins
Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour
Wednesday, July 29, 6:30 p.m.
with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress
Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour
Friday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m.
with Mariah The Scientist
John Mellencamp: Dancing Words Tour
Sunday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.
Ne-Yo and Akon: Nights Like This Tour 2026
Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
Train: Drops of Jupiter 25 Years in the Atmosphere
Friday, Aug. 21, 6:45 p.m.
with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson
Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte: North American Tour
Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m.
KUPD UFEST 2026
Saturday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
with Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
Mötley Crüe: The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.
with Tesla and Extreme
Five Finger Death Punch
Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:45 p.m.
with Eva Under Fire and Cody Jinks
Empire of the Sun: Ask That God – Afterlife
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
with Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation
Babymetal
Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:20 p.m.
with Halestorm and Violent Vira
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.
with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Breaking Benjamin
Monday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.
with Chevelle, STARSET and Kami Kehoe
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC Tour 2026
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
with Hermanos Gutiérrez
TLC and Salt-N-Pepa: It’s Iconic Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
with En Vogue
$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour
Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.
with Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, Drain, Black Kray and $lim Gucci
Thomas Rhett: The Soundtrack to Life Tour
Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.
with ERNEST and Emily Ann Roberts
Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
with Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder
Three Days Grace: Alienation Tour
Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait