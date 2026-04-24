Every Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

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Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is a staple of the Phoenix concert scene. The outdoor West Valley venue has hosted major shows for decades and still draws top touring acts despite its many name changes.

First opened in 1990 as Desert Sky Pavilion, the 20,000-capacity venue near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road is Arizona’s largest amphitheatre. It has cycled through several identities, including the unfortunate Ashley Furniture Homestore Pavilion era from 2010 to 2013, while remaining a regular stop for major tours.

For many Valley concertgoers, seeing a concert there is a tradition. Generations of locals have spent summer nights under the stars watching arena-sized acts. Some of music’s biggest names have played the amphitheatre, including David Bowie, Janet Jackson, Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, KISS and Nine Inch Nails.

The 2026 concert lineup brings another wave of star power. Pitbull, Kid Cudi, Ne-Yo, Mötley Crüe and Avenged Sevenfold are among the acts set to take the stage April through November. Here’s every concert announced so far for 2026.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is a vibe. Live Nation

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 2026 concert schedule

Kid Cudi: The Rebel Ragers Tour

Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m.

with M.I.A., Big Boi and A-Trak

Pitbull: I’m Back Tour

Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m.

with Lil Jon

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The Pussycat Dolls: PCD Forever Tour

Tuesday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.

with Lil Kim and Mya

Hilary Duff: The Lucky Me Tour

Friday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.

with La Roux and Jade LeMac

Evanescence

Wednesday, July 15, 7 p.m.

with Spiritbox and Nova Twins

Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour

Wednesday, July 29, 6:30 p.m.

with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress

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Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour

Friday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m.

with Mariah The Scientist

John Mellencamp: Dancing Words Tour

Sunday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Ne-Yo and Akon: Nights Like This Tour 2026

Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Train: Drops of Jupiter 25 Years in the Atmosphere

Friday, Aug. 21, 6:45 p.m.

with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson

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Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte: North American Tour

Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m.

KUPD UFEST 2026

Saturday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

with Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy

Mötley Crüe: The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.

with Tesla and Extreme

Five Finger Death Punch

Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:45 p.m.

with Eva Under Fire and Cody Jinks

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Empire of the Sun: Ask That God – Afterlife

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

with Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation

Babymetal

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:20 p.m.

with Halestorm and Violent Vira

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber

Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Breaking Benjamin

Monday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.

with Chevelle, STARSET and Kami Kehoe

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Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC Tour 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

with Hermanos Gutiérrez

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa: It’s Iconic Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.

with En Vogue

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour

Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.

with Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, Drain, Black Kray and $lim Gucci

Thomas Rhett: The Soundtrack to Life Tour

Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

with ERNEST and Emily Ann Roberts

Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

with Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder

Three Days Grace: Alienation Tour

Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait