Your guide to Breakaway Arizona 2026: Tickets, set times and more

The scene at last year's Breakaway Arizona EDM festival in Mesa.

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Metro Phoenix’s spring music festival season gets a infusion of beats and bass when Breakaway Arizona returns to Mesa on April 24 and 25.

The two-day EDM festival debuted in 2025 and is back for its second year at Sloan Park with Marshmello, Kygo and Loud Luxury headlining.

More than two dozen DJs will perform at the fest, which also include art displays, after-parties and nonstop dance-floor bangers from multiple genres.

Here’s everything to know about Breakaway Arizona 2026, including ticket prices, parking info and the full lineup and schedule.

What time is Breakaway Music Festival Arizona?

Gates open at 3 p.m. each day. There’s no entry after 9, and the event wraps at 10.

Breakaway Arizona tickets

Tickets to the Breakaway Music Festival Arizona are on sale at breakawayfestival.com.

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Daily general admission tickets are $69. Two-day general admission tickets are $139.

VIP passes feature express entry into the festival, a commemorative laminate, preferred views of the main stage, access to a private lounge and other perks. Single-day VIP passes are $119 for Friday and $139 for Saturday. Two-day VIP passes are $239.

The Ultimate VIP option includes a separate entrance, access to an exclusive viewing platform alongside the main stage, drinks and merch vouchers, unlimited chilled water bottles and more. Tickets for Ultimate VIP are $599 a day or $899 for the weekend.

Who can attend Breakaway Arizona?

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Breakaway Arizona is strictly an 18-and-over event. You must be at least 21 to purchase or drink alcohol.

Marshmello Miles Chrisinger

Breakaway Arizona set times Friday

3 to 3:40 p.m. LIVVIEP on the Main Stage

3 to 3:50 p.m. Silent Disco Winner The L.A.B. Stage

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Arthi on the Main Stage

3:55 to 4:40 p.m. Shima on The L.A.B. Stage

4:35 to 5:25 p.m. XANDRA on the Main Stage

4:45 to 5:35 p.m. Jon Casey on The L.A.B Stage

5:30 to 6:20 p.m. MPH on the Main Stage

5:40 to 6:30 p.m. TRUTH on The L.A.B. Stage

6:25 to 7:25 p.m. Loud Luxury on the Main Stage

6:35 to 7:35 p.m. Mersiv on The L.A.B. Stage

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. ISOxo on the Main Stage

7:40 to 8:40 p.m. Grabbitz on The L.A.B. Stage

8:45 to 10 p.m. Marshmello on the Main Stage

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Breakaway Arizona set times Saturday

3 to 3:45 p.m. Silent Disco Winner on the Main Stage

3 to 3:50 p.m. Leesh on The L.A.B. Stage

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. DELATO on the Main Stage

3:55 to 4:40 p.m. ALIGN on The L.A.B. Stage

4:35 to 5:25 p.m. Angrybaby on the Main Stage

4:45 to 5:35 p.m. Steller on The L.A.B. Stage

5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Disco Dom on the Main Stage

5:40 to 6:30 p.m. Habstrakt on The L.A.B. Stage

6:25 to 7:25 p.m. Cassian on the Main Stage

6:35 to 7:35 p.m. Dr. Fresch on The L.A.B. Stage

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. James Hype on the Main Stage

7:40 to 8:40 p.m. Effin on The L.A.B. Stage

8:45 to 10 p.m. Kygo on the Main Stage

Breakaway Arizona parking

Prepaid parking can be purchased through Breakaway Arizona’s website. General admission parking is $20 per day or $35 for the weekend. VIP parking near the entrance is $35 per day or $60 for both Friday and Saturday.

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What’s the Breakaway Arizona reentry policy?

Same-day re-entry into the festival is not allowed.

Security at Breakaway Arizona

All festivalgoers will get a “short and respectful screening” upon entering the gates, according to the Breakaway website.

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Can I bring water into Sloan Park?

Factory-sealed plastic bottles may be brought into Sloan Park.

Breakaway Arizona bag policy

Bags cannot be larger than 14 inches by 6 inches by 14 inches, but they don’t need to be clear. Backpacks and oversized bags are not permitted, except for empty hydration packs or soft-sided diaper bags with no locked compartments. All bags may be searched by security prior to entry.

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Can I bring marijuana to Breakaway Arizona?

Nope. It’s a major buzzkill, but medical and recreational cannabis are strictly prohibited at the festival. On the bright side, dispensary chain the Flower Shop will give away coupons at its tent.

What else isn’t allowed at Breakaway Arizona?

The following items aren’t permitted: