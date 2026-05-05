Phoenix native Stevie Nicks slayed in Met Gala debut

The Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, A-list social event and sartorial pissing contest of the 1 percent, was held last night in New York City.

More celebrities than usual opted not to attend, ostensibly because of this year’s honorary co-chairs and sponsors, Mr. and Mrs. Amazon (Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez), who gave $10 million to the cause.

But even a lesser Met Gala is still a feast for the eyes, and few celebrity sightings last night delighted us more than Stevie Nicks.

The 77-year-old Phoenix native and Fleetwood Mac legend showed up to her very first Met Gala in a dress by Zara designed by John Galliano. As Elle Magazine describes better than we could, the frock was “a dramatic silk taffeta gown with a petticoat-like silhouette in a midnight blue hue. It featured an overlaid skirt with embroidery and appliqué roses made of chiffon. She layered the dress with a silk taffeta and velvet jacket, and topped off the look with a feathered top hat, which was made in collaboration with milliner Stephen Jones. She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.”

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Inside the event, Nicks joined Sabrina Carpenter on stage for a duet of “Landslide,” the heart-stirring ballad off of 1975’s “Fleetwood Mac.” Nicks wore a boho cocktail dress of sorts, a black, mid-length, multilayered dress with sequins and sheer sleeves that she paired with button-up high-heeled boots. Her mic stand was decorated with her trademark ribbons and beads.

Nicks is one of Phoenix’s most beloved daughters; she was born in the Valley on May 26, 1948. Her father, Jess Nicks, was the owner and operator of late, lamented music venue Compton Terrace beginning in the 1970s. Stevie Nicks owned a house in Paradise Valley for decades before selling it in the mid-2000s.