Comedian Nate Bargatze announces 2026 Phoenix show

Ten months is a long time to wait, but PHX Arena just announced one of the biggest comedy events of 2026.
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his Big Dumb Eyes tour to the downtown Phoenix venue on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic, Bargatze is a Grammy and Emmy nominee, New York Times bestselling author, actor, podcaster, director and producer. He sold more than 1.2 million tickets in 2024.
Bargatze recently published his first book, "Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From a Simpler Mind."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. An artist presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday (use promo code EYES). For more information and tickets, visit Bargatze's website.
The complete list of 2026 tour dates is below:
Jan. 15, Eugene, Ore., Matthew Knight Arena
Jan. 16, Yakima, Wash., Yakima Valley SunDome
Jan. 17, Missoula, Mont., Adams Center
Jan. 18, Billings, Mont., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Jan. 19, Bismarck, N.D., Bismarck Event Center
Jan. 23, St. Louis, Enterprise Center
Jan. 24, Toledo, Ohio, Huntington Center
Jan. 25, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb. 14, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Feb. 19, Rockford, Ill., BMO Center
Feb. 20, Springfield, Ill., BOS Center
Feb. 21, Columbia, Mo., Mizzou Arena
Feb. 22, Springfield, Mo., Great Southern Bank Arena
Feb. 26, Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 28, Estero, Fla., Hertz Arena
March 1, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank Arena
March 26, Memphis, Tenn., FedExForum
March 27, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
March 28, Lafayette, La., CAJUNDOME
March 29, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
April 3, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
April 4, Worcester, Mass., DCU Center
April 17, Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre
April 18, London, Ontario, Canada Life Place
April 19, Montreal, Bell Centre
April 22, Sioux Falls, S.D. Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
April 24, Des Moines, Iowa, Casey's Center
April 25, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
April 28, Colorado Springs, Colo., The Broadmoor World Arena
May 14, Providence, R.I., Amica Mutual Pavilion
May 15, Albany, N.Y., MVP Arena
May 16, Hershey, Pa., GIANT Center
May 17, Syracuse, N.Y., Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
May 29, Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 30, Savannah, Ga., Enmarket Arena
May 31, Greensboro, N.C., First Horizon Coliseum
June 4, Bossier City, La., Brookshire Grocery Arena
June 5, Corpus Christi, Texas, Hilliard Center
June 6, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
June 12, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Alliant Energy PowerHouse
June 13, Rosemont, Ill., Allstate Arena
June 19, Houston, Toyota Center
June 20, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
June 27, Phoenix, PHX Arena
July 16, San Diego, Pechanga Arena San Diego
July 17, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center at San Jose
July 18, Lincoln, Calif., Thunder Valley Casino Resort
July 19, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center
July 23, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
July 24, Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena
July 25, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome
July 26, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
July 31, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 1, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
Aug. 5, Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center
Aug. 6, Hartford, Conn., PeoplesBank Arena
Aug. 7, Belmont Park, N.Y., UBS Arena
Aug. 8, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Aug. 14, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 15, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena