5 great comedy clubs in metro Phoenix

For the outgoing type, there are even a few that offer stand-up classes or open mics, so you can test to see if your friends were actually telling the truth when they said you were funny.
Tempe Improv930 E. University Dr., TempeEach seat at Tempe Improv gets you up close and personal with the night’s talent. Located across from ASU’s Tempe campus on the second floor of a strip mall, there’s tons of free parking in the mall lot. The food here is not to miss — you can’t go wrong with a side of Parmesan Truffle Pommes De Frites and their achiote salmon entree. We also love their zero-proof drink options including the Faux-Groni and the Faux-Fashioned. In addition to national comedians, Tempe Improv offers open mic shows for local talent to show off their skills.
Upcoming shows: Melissa Villasenor, April 28; Kevin James Thornton, May 9; Flip Orley, May 24 to 26
Desert Ridge Improv21001 N. Tatum Blvd.Make sure to arrive early to Desert Ridge Improv and with your entire party, as seating is first come, first serve and unfortunately, there are some neck-wrenching seats in the house. Still, Desert Ridge Improv tops the game with their themed drink menu catered to each act. Don’t miss out on their weekly Saturday Drag brunches, each with fun themes ranging from Shrek to Taylor Swift.
Upcoming shows: Joey Avery, April 27 and 28; Jeff Dye, May 3 and 4; Emma Willman, May 10 to 12
Rick Bronson's House of Comedy5350 E. High St., #105Another North Phoenix spot not to miss is Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy on High Street. This spacious venue is great for large groups, open mic nights and special occasions — they even offer a free ticket for an upcoming show when you sign up for their email newsletter. You can also score a complimentary ticket to a future show by spending over $50 on food or drink.
Upcoming shows: Natalie Cuomo & Dan Lamorte, May 2 to 4; Adam Hunter, May 9 to 12; Drew Dunn, May 16 to 19
Stand Up Live50 W. Jefferson St.Featuring some of the best up-and-coming talent and several household names, if you’re downtown make sure to stop in for a show at Stand Up Live. They offer validated parking for the first three hours at two lots, one directly below the venue and the other right across the street. Pop next door to Cooper Blues to grab a preshow drink or catch some great live music after the gig, and you might even catch one of the comedians rocking out next to you. Stand Up Live also hosts occasional open mics.
Upcoming shows: Drew Lynch, May 17 and 18; Michael Blackson, May 24 to 26; Russell Peters, May 31
JP’s Comedy Club860 E. Warner Road, Gilbert
JP’s Comedy Club is a small, fairly new club located in Gilbert. Family-owned and veteran-owned that gives a lot back to the community. They offer free and discounted tickets to their shows simply by calling in advance. They also give back to a number of local nonprofits, and offer free weekly standup classes for adults and help them secure bookings for private events.
Upcoming shows: Jim Perry, May 2; Brian McDaniel, May 17; Thai Rivera, May 24