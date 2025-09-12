How community makes Tempe 9/11 event happen every year

Early Thursday morning, hundreds of volunteers prepared the Tempe Healing Field for the annual 9/11 memorial. As the sun began to rise, volunteers at Tempe Beach Park observed a moment of silence, recited the Pledge of Allegiance and began the ceremonial placing of flags. There was somber and respectful energy across the fields, as many in attendance closed their eyes or looked gravely forward.
As the morning progressed, volunteers planted 2,977 American flags across the grounds in honor of each person killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
This event mirrors similar memorials across the country, where communities gather to remember the lives lost and honor the sacrifices of the military members and first responders.
“You see the enormity of what that number means,” Mark Whitaker said. Whitaker volunteers for The Exchange Club of Tempe, a local branch of The Exchange Club, which organizes memorials nationwide.
For Whitaker, the event holds special meaning. His brother, Michael Whitaker, is one of the people who formed the event into what it is today. He died in 2021. The organization began the flag-planting ceremonies in 2004; they're now run by the club’s chairmen, Nick Bastian and Ryan Royse.
“There was good that came out of that horrendous evil,” Bastian said. “I get a lot of young people coming to volunteer. A lot of people appreciate it.”
Among the volunteer groups that participated were Arizona State University’s Army ROTC and women’s softball and gymnastics teams; the Jewell School; the Rotary Club of Tempe South; numerous veterans; and current and former firefighters.
“9/11 was a very tragic day, not only for them but then their families,” ASU Army ROTC Cadet Faith Gibbs said. “Remembering how 9/11 was a significant impact in our history and carrying that on to younger generations is something we have to carry on.”
Volunteers, including a group from T.E.A.M Security, spent several hours measuring the field and spray-painting dots so that the flags would be uniformly spread across it.
The memorial spreads across a sizable portion of Tempe Beach Park, divided into sections to represent those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon, on the flights and those working for the American Red Cross.
Flags wrapped with yellow ribbons memorialized first responders. They were placed around the perimeter, symbolizing how the first responders died to protect civilians. Sky blue ribbons marked flight crews. Veterans were identified with combat boots at the base of the poles, and the eight children who were killed during the attacks were represented with stuffed bears.
Notecards were attached to each pole, sharing the victim’s name and a few facts about the people the flags represent.
“It's a labor of love for a lot of people,” Bastian said. “These flags are up in less than a couple of hours.”
Bill Marshall, who worked as a firefighter in Sun City West during the 9/11 attack, has attended this event for the past several years. He recalls the three firefighters he knew personally who died, alongside the thousands of other victims.
“A lot of them knew they weren’t coming back out,” Marshall said. “Our job is to save as many people as we can and that’s what they went there to do. And the concept that they’re still protecting everybody within the field, that’s great.”
Stand Up Flags Healing Field Tribute events will continue throughout the weekend at Tempe Beach Park. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., organizers will host a Freedom Concert featuring patriotic songs. The Tunnel of Towers 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Registration is required.
On Monday, Sept. 15, the organizers invite any interested parties to help “stand down the field,” or take down the memorial.
