Where to celebrate Mexican independence in Phoenix for free

El Grito, short for El Grito de Dolores, was the “cry/shout” that launched Mexico’s fight for independence from Spain in 1810. On the morning of Sept. 16, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo rang the church bell in the town of Dolores and called on people to rise up against colonial rule. The people rallied behind him, marking the beginning of Mexico’s struggle for freedom.
Today, Mexico celebrates El Grito every Sept. 15 and 16 with ceremonies, fireworks and patriotic cheers, re-creating the moment Hidalgo inspired a nation to fight for independence.
Phoenix has no shortage of events to observe the holiday, and here are some ways to join in the celebration.
Multicultural FairSaturday, Sept. 13
Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St., Mesa
The Mexican consulate is hosting two free events to commemorate the 215th anniversary of independence. On Saturday, Sept. 13, in Mesa at Pioneer Park, visitors can enjoy regional dances, Mexican music and a community fair.
State Capitol EventMonday, Sept. 15
Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St.A second event organized by the Mexican Consulate will be held at the Arizona State Capitol on Sept.15. The official Grito will happen at 9:30 p.m. Musical and ballet folclórico performances will be taking place from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
El Grito PhoenixSaturday, Sept. 13
Third Ave. and Adams St.El Grito Phoenix is a free annual festival happening from 4 to 11 p.m. in Downtown Phoenix. It's hosted by Phoenix Councilwoman Betty Guardado. Attendees can enjoy live performances by Tropicalísimo Apache, Norteño sensation Dueto Las Voces del Rancho, DJ La Pachanga, Mariachi Rubor and Banda La Parrandera. For those looking for authentic Mexican food, local vendors will be serving tamales, tacos and more. More information is available at the event website.
Sept. 15 also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, a time when several countries celebrate their independence, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. It became an official weeklong observance in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed it into law, and in 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded Hispanic Heritage Month to Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
If you’re looking for more ways to join in the festivities, here are some local events to check out:
DTPHX LoteríaThursday, Sept. 18
Renaissance Square Plaza, 40 N. Central Ave.DTPHX Lotería is a community evening where you can play the traditional game of Lotería. Local food vendors, including El Zaguán Bistro, The Taco Spot, Paradise Hawaiian BBQ and Céntrico, will be on hand. The event will feature live music, dancing, entertainment, shopping, art, and crafts for the whole family. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Chandler Contigo ¡Día de Fiesta!Saturday, Sept. 20
22 S. Delaware St., ChandlerChandler celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a free, family-friendly event at the downtown library from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Enjoy music, dance, art, food, and other activities. Chandler Contigo is a month-long series of cultural and educational events for families across the city. You can learn more about it here.
¡Viva! A Celebration of Hispanic HeritageFriday, Sept. 26
Water Tower Plaza, 45 W. Page Ave., GilbertThis free evening celebration will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and brings families and friends together to enjoy Latin American food from local vendors, activities for all ages and live entertainment. You can learn more about it on the website.