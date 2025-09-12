 Free Mexican Independence Day events in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Where to celebrate Mexican independence in Phoenix for free

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month with festivals, music and food this September.
September 12, 2025
Image: Celebrate Mexican independence this weekend.
Celebrate Mexican independence this weekend. El Grito Phoenix
No, Mexican independence is not celebrated on Cinco de Mayo. Mexicans commemorate their real independence from Spain the night of Sept. 15 with El Grito, followed by a parade and delicious food on Sept. 16.

El Grito, short for El Grito de Dolores, was the “cry/shout” that launched Mexico’s fight for independence from Spain in 1810. On the morning of Sept. 16, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo rang the church bell in the town of Dolores and called on people to rise up against colonial rule. The people rallied behind him, marking the beginning of Mexico’s struggle for freedom.

Today, Mexico celebrates El Grito every Sept. 15 and 16 with ceremonies, fireworks and patriotic cheers, re-creating the moment Hidalgo inspired a nation to fight for independence.

Phoenix has no shortage of events to observe the holiday, and here are some ways to join in the celebration.

Multicultural Fair

Saturday, Sept. 13
Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St., Mesa
The Mexican consulate is hosting two free events to commemorate the 215th anniversary of independence. On Saturday, Sept. 13, in Mesa at Pioneer Park, visitors can enjoy regional dances, Mexican music and a community fair.

State Capitol Event

Monday, Sept. 15
Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St.
A second event organized by the Mexican Consulate will be held at the Arizona State Capitol on Sept.15. The official Grito will happen at 9:30 p.m. Musical and ballet folclórico performances will be taking place from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

El Grito Phoenix

Saturday, Sept. 13
Third Ave. and Adams St.
El Grito Phoenix is a free annual festival happening from 4 to 11 p.m. in Downtown Phoenix. It's hosted by Phoenix  Councilwoman Betty Guardado. Attendees can enjoy live performances by Tropicalísimo Apache, Norteño sensation Dueto Las Voces del Rancho, DJ La Pachanga, Mariachi Rubor and Banda La Parrandera. For those looking for authentic Mexican food, local vendors will be serving tamales, tacos and more. More information is available at the event website.

Sept. 15 also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, a time when several countries celebrate their independence, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. It became an official weeklong observance in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed it into law, and in 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded Hispanic Heritage Month to Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

If you’re looking for more ways to join in the festivities, here are some local events to check out:

The annual DTPHX Lotería gets started this month.
DTPHX Lotería

Thursday, Sept. 18
Renaissance Square Plaza, 40 N. Central Ave.
DTPHX Lotería is a community evening where you can play the traditional game of Lotería. Local food vendors, including El Zaguán Bistro, The Taco Spot, Paradise Hawaiian BBQ and Céntrico, will be on hand. The event will feature live music, dancing, entertainment, shopping, art, and crafts for the whole family. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Chandler Contigo ¡Día de Fiesta!

Saturday, Sept. 20
22 S. Delaware St., Chandler
Chandler celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a free, family-friendly event at the downtown library from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Enjoy music, dance, art, food, and other activities. Chandler Contigo is a month-long series of cultural and educational events for families across the city. You can learn more about it here.

¡Viva! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage

Friday, Sept. 26
Water Tower Plaza, 45 W. Page Ave., Gilbert
This free evening celebration will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and brings families and friends together to enjoy Latin American food from local vendors, activities for all ages and live entertainment. You can learn more about it on the website
Image: Ofelia Montelongo
Ofelia is originally from Mexico. She's writing her first novel, Almost a Pilgrim, and is a freelance writer and photographer.
Image: Artists contemplate life on Mars in Scottsdale museum exhibition

Visual Art

Artists contemplate life on Mars in Scottsdale museum exhibition

By Royal Young
Image: See Arizona natural wonders on Free National Park Day Sept. 27

Hiking & Outdoors

See Arizona natural wonders on Free National Park Day Sept. 27

By Janessa Hilliard and Lynn Trimble
Image: Scottsdale Fashion Week announces 2025 event lineup

Fashion & Style

Scottsdale Fashion Week announces 2025 event lineup

By Benjamin Leatherman
