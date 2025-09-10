Scottsdale Fashion Week announces 2025 event lineup

Steve LeVine Entertainment, the Scottsdale-based company that co-produces Fashion Week, recently announced the event lineup for the 2025 edition. It spans six days of showcases, designer spotlights, parties and a variety of scene-stealing moments on and off the catwalk.
Fashion fans can expect everything from runway shows and stylish pop-ups to high-energy parties around Scottsdale. (New this year: a fitness-meets-fashion experience where participants can sweat in style.)
Here's the complete list of 2025 Scottsdale Fashion Week events, both preliminary and official, as well as ticket information:
Influencer Night
Thursday, Sept. 18
Senna House Hotel Scottsdale, 7501 E. Camelback Road, ScottsdaleThis invite-only affair hosted by Senna House Hotel and CALA Scottsdale will welcome influencers, celebrities and media for an exclusive sneak peek at the weekend’s events.
Core & Couture
Saturday, Sept. 20, 7 a.m.
Scottsdale Quarter, 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleScottsdale Quarter is hosting a fitness-fueled yoga event with CorePower Yoga and Lululemon featuring a 60-minute session. After class, recharge with B12 shots from IV League, caffeine-infused drinks from Celsius and food from The Best Bar. Photo ops, a Lululemon in-store shopping experience and raffle prizes are promised, including the chance to score a CorePower 10-class pack and Lululemon giveaways. Tickets are $15 per person.
Fashion Through the Decades
Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
Elysium Private ResidenceScottsdale Fashion Week 2025 officially kicks off in high style at Elysium, the newest flagship estate by Valley developer Modern Masterpieces. This retro-chic runway event in collaboration with Old Town vintage boutique Fashion by Robert Black will celebrate couture from the swinging ’60s through the 2000s. Tickets are $82.38 for open-floor seating, $135.76 for second-row premier seats and $215.82 for a VIP front-row view.
Caesars After Dark
Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale, 4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., ScottsdaleSpectacular views of Camelback Mountain await at this soirée on the Caesars seventh- and eighth-floor veranda. A fashion show featuring lingerie by Yandy and swimwear from Southern California’s BootinBikinis and CAMI AND JAX will also take place. Tickets are $71.71 for open floor seating, $93.06 for general admission and $162.44 for VIP front-row access.
A Night of Couture by George Styler
Saturday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 4725 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleThe latest creations of Serbian-born, Los Angeles-based designer George Styler — whose past clients include Nicki Minaj, Gloria Trevi and even members of British royalty — will be featured on the runway at this high-style showcase. Tickets are $55.69 for open-floor seating, $82.38 to $93.06 for GA and $189.14 for VIP front-row seating.
Sunday Soirée
Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.
Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road, ScottsdaleClose out Fashion Week in style at this afternoon-long affair with live music, brunch cocktails and plenty of mingling. The runway will spotlight chic designs from French favorites Maje and SANDRO. General admission is $29.01 to $71.71 and VIP front-row seating is $55.69 to $109.06.