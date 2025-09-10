 2025 Scottsdale Fashion Week events lineup announced. | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Scottsdale Fashion Week announces 2025 event lineup

Six days of high-style activities both on and off the catwalk are planned. Here's the full rundown.
September 10, 2025
Image: A scene from last year's Scottsdale Fashion Week.
A scene from last year's Scottsdale Fashion Week. Steve LeVine Entertainment
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Scottsdale Fashion Week is about to sashay back into the spotlight. The annual multi-day spectacle mixing style, glamour and nightlife is set to make its return in late September.

Steve LeVine Entertainment, the Scottsdale-based company that co-produces Fashion Week, recently announced the event lineup for the 2025 edition. It spans six days of showcases, designer spotlights, parties and a variety of scene-stealing moments on and off the catwalk.

Fashion fans can expect everything from runway shows and stylish pop-ups to high-energy parties around Scottsdale. (New this year: a fitness-meets-fashion experience where participants can sweat in style.)

Here's the complete list of 2025 Scottsdale Fashion Week events, both preliminary and official, as well as ticket information:
click to enlarge
Scottsdale Fashion Week returns in late September.
Steve LeVine Entertainment

Influencer Night

Thursday, Sept. 18
Senna House Hotel Scottsdale, 7501 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
This invite-only affair hosted by Senna House Hotel and CALA Scottsdale will welcome influencers, celebrities and media for an exclusive sneak peek at the weekend’s events.

Core & Couture

Saturday, Sept. 20, 7 a.m.
Scottsdale Quarter, 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Scottsdale Quarter is hosting a fitness-fueled yoga event with CorePower Yoga and Lululemon featuring a 60-minute session. After class, recharge with B12 shots from IV League, caffeine-infused drinks from Celsius and food from The Best Bar. Photo ops, a Lululemon in-store shopping experience and raffle prizes are promised, including the chance to score a CorePower 10-class pack and Lululemon giveaways. Tickets are $15 per person.

Fashion Through the Decades

Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
Elysium Private Residence
Scottsdale Fashion Week 2025 officially kicks off in high style at Elysium, the newest flagship estate by Valley developer Modern Masterpieces. This retro-chic runway event in collaboration with Old Town vintage boutique Fashion by Robert Black will celebrate couture from the swinging ’60s through the 2000s. Tickets are $82.38 for open-floor seating, $135.76 for second-row premier seats and $215.82 for a VIP front-row view.
click to enlarge
The designs of CAMI AND JAX, BootinBikinis and Yandy will be showcased during Scottsdale Fashion Week 2025.
Steve LeVine Entertainment

Caesars After Dark

Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale, 4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale
Spectacular views of Camelback Mountain await at this soirée on the Caesars seventh- and eighth-floor veranda. A fashion show featuring lingerie by Yandy and swimwear from Southern California’s BootinBikinis and CAMI AND JAX will also take place. Tickets are $71.71 for open floor seating, $93.06 for general admission and $162.44 for VIP front-row access.

A Night of Couture by George Styler

Saturday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 4725 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
The latest creations of Serbian-born, Los Angeles-based designer George Styler — whose past clients include Nicki Minaj, Gloria Trevi and even members of British royalty — will be featured on the runway at this high-style showcase. Tickets are $55.69 for open-floor seating, $82.38 to $93.06 for GA and $189.14 for VIP front-row seating.

Sunday Soirée

Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.
Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Close out Fashion Week in style at this afternoon-long affair with live music, brunch cocktails and plenty of mingling. The runway will spotlight chic designs from French favorites Maje and SANDRO. General admission is $29.01 to $71.71 and VIP front-row seating is $55.69 to $109.06.
Image: Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Benjamin Leatherman: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Phoenix readers mourn the impending demolition of Fry’s Electronics

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers mourn the impending demolition of Fry’s Electronics

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: A Cave Creek store has installed an epic Transformer statue

Valley Life

A Cave Creek store has installed an epic Transformer statue

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Saboten Con 2025: The best cosplay we saw at the Phoenix anime event

Photos

Saboten Con 2025: The best cosplay we saw at the Phoenix anime event

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Comedian Nate Bargatze announces 2026 Phoenix show

Comedy

Comedian Nate Bargatze announces 2026 Phoenix show

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: How Tempe’s Rainbow Bliss Botanicals rewrites the rules of wellness

LGBTQ+

How Tempe’s Rainbow Bliss Botanicals rewrites the rules of wellness

By Geri Koeppel | LOOKOUT
Image: Phoenix readers mourn the impending demolition of Fry’s Electronics

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers mourn the impending demolition of Fry’s Electronics

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: A Cave Creek store has installed an epic Transformer statue

Valley Life

A Cave Creek store has installed an epic Transformer statue

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Phoenix artist’s quilts document the anxieties of our time

Visual Art

Phoenix artist’s quilts document the anxieties of our time

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation