 Phoenix artist’s new show expresses modern anxiety through quilts | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix artist’s quilts document the anxieties of our time

See fires and floods in fiber form in Wendy Raisanen's new “WTF?!” show, which opens tonight on Grand Avenue.
September 5, 2025
Image: Wendy Raisanen's quilts depict important disruptions in American society and the anxiety of social media addiction.
Wendy Raisanen's quilts depict important disruptions in American society and the anxiety of social media addiction. Wendy Raisanen
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

For First Friday-goers exploring the Grand Avenue art scene, Phoenix-based artist Wendy Raisanen’s new fine-art quilt exhibition at Five15Arts @ Chartreuse may have you thinking “WTF?!”

But the show aims to leave visitors with a sense of peace.

The exhibition, which opens tonight with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m., was inspired by Raisanen’s “obsession with natural disasters and these insane times of life that we’re living in,” she says.

It captures the “beauty and horror of these times,” as social media users watch human-caused natural disasters and the effects of late-stage capitalism play out on Instagram,” she adds.

“I’m a total Instagram-a-holic and whenever I see these pictures of floors and fires and all this craziness, I’m obsessed,” Raisanen says. “Sometimes these pictures are so beautiful. It’s like the beauty and the horror of these times.”

In Raisanen’s exhibit, aptly titled “WTF?!”, she uses her art to help her process what’s going on in the world. It’s her second exhibit at the small cooperative gallery in downtown Phoenix. In June 2024, she held an exhibition in the same space called “Slut Life” that processed what it’s like being a woman and aimed to reclaim the word “slut” to empower women and assert “my own bodily autonomy,” she says.

click to enlarge
This quilt depicts a flood in North Carolina.
Wendy Raisanen

After opening Friday night, this latest solo exhibit will run at Five15 until Sept. 28 and be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Raiseanen’s signature style of intricate, brightly colored fabric quilts fill the “WTF?!” collection. But this time around, she’s introduced paint into her quilts to depict shipping containers floating away, inspired by a flood in North Carolina, a plantation fire in the U.S. South and other “frustrating events.”

A self-described “long-term optimist” who curses “like a sailor,” Raisanen views her work as embracing the bizarre nature of the current world with the hope that “ultimately, it will be better.”

“The show kind of runs the gamut of shock, horror and peace,” she says.

Five15Arts@Chartreuse is at 1301 NW Grand Ave. Visit the website for more details.
Image: Morgan Fischer
Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.
A message from Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Los Arcos Mall memories: A look back at Scottsdale’s iconic retail spot

Photos

Los Arcos Mall memories: A look back at Scottsdale’s iconic retail spot

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: An LGBTQ+ film festival in NYC is offering free streaming to Arizonans

LGBTQ+

An LGBTQ+ film festival in NYC is offering free streaming to Arizonans

By Cheyla Daverman
Image: An LGBTQ+ film festival in NYC is offering free streaming to Arizonans

LGBTQ+

An LGBTQ+ film festival in NYC is offering free streaming to Arizonans

By Cheyla Daverman
Image: See ‘Hamilton’ in Phoenix movie theaters starting Friday

Film, TV & Streaming

See ‘Hamilton’ in Phoenix movie theaters starting Friday

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation