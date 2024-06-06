 First Friday Phoenix: Start time, parking downtown and more | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Your guide to the First Friday monthly artwalk in downtown Phoenix

Even when temps are high, First Friday is still a party.
June 6, 2024
Pointing the way to culture.
Pointing the way to culture. Jennifer Goldberg

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $5,000. This money directly supports the journalism Phoenix New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$3,700
Share this:
The monthly First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix is one of the city's most popular events.

The event shuts down part of Roosevelt Street and draws thousands of people looking to shop, eat and drink, see art and people-watch.

In addition to the largest gathering in Roosevelt Row, several galleries on Grand Avenue also participate in First Friday, as do several of the museums and attractions in the area.

What is First Friday in Phoenix?

First Friday is a monthly event in downtown Phoenix. Though it was originally heavily focused on the art galleries in the area, it has evolved into a street party that includes vendors, music, food trucks and more.

What time does First Friday start in Phoenix?

Most galleries open at 6 p.m. and are open until 9 or 10. Heard Museum's First Friday event begins at 5 p.m. On Roosevelt Row, the street fair begins before 6 p.m.

Where is First Friday in Phoenix?

First Friday activity is primarily located in two areas: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue. While Roosevelt Row technically runs from 16th St. to Seventh Ave., the bulk of First Friday activity is located from Central Avenue to Seventh St. Part of Roosevelt Row and the surrounding area are closed to car traffic on First Friday to allow for vendors, food trucks and foot traffic. On Grand Avenue, First Friday activities can be found between Seventh and 15th avenues.

What can I do for free on First Friday?

The art galleries are always free to visit. Phoenix Art Museum is no longer free every First Friday; instead, they hold a quarterly Friday free night. Heard Museum is free on First Fridays. The Japanese Friendship Garden is sometimes open and free on First Fridays; check their Instagram for information.

Where to park for First Friday in Phoenix

There's lots of parking near Roosevelt Row, but it fills up quickly. There is a mix of metered parking, free street parking and paid parking lots on the side streets near RoRo.

What about the light rail?

Valley Metro Rail is a good option for First Friday. The Central Avenue/Roosevelt Street station will drop you right in the middle of the action. Cost is $4 for an all-day pass.

What can I do during First Friday in June?

Your options include: Heard Museum is hosting Club Coyote, a silent disco featuring music from the 1970s to today. Modified Arts will continue to show works by Tucson artist George Strasburger depicting ordinary people struggling with everyday life. On Grand Avenue, "Slutlife" is a provocative exhibit by Wendy Raisanen showing at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
David Archuleta, Saucy Santana to headline Phoenix Pride 2024

LGBTQ+

David Archuleta, Saucy Santana to headline Phoenix Pride 2024

By Jennifer Goldberg
Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

History & Nostalgia

Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix Lights explained: Everything to know about the legendary UFO sighting

UFOs

Phoenix Lights explained: Everything to know about the legendary UFO sighting

By Benjamin Leatherman
There’s a Free Blockbuster in Phoenix lending DVD and VHS movies

Film, TV & Streaming

There’s a Free Blockbuster in Phoenix lending DVD and VHS movies

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation