Your guide to the First Friday monthly artwalk in downtown Phoenix

The monthly First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix is one of the city's most popular events.



The event shuts down part of Roosevelt Street and draws thousands of people looking to shop, eat and drink, see art and people-watch.



In addition to the largest gathering in Roosevelt Row, several galleries on Grand Avenue also participate in First Friday, as do several of the museums and attractions in the area.



What is First Friday in Phoenix? First Friday is a monthly event in downtown Phoenix. Though it was originally heavily focused on the art galleries in the area, it has evolved into a street party that includes vendors, music, food trucks and more.



What time does First Friday start in Phoenix? Most galleries open at 6 p.m. and are open until 9 or 10. Heard Museum's First Friday event begins at 5 p.m. On Roosevelt Row, the street fair begins before 6 p.m.



Where is First Friday in Phoenix? First Friday activity is primarily located in two areas: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue. While Roosevelt Row technically runs from 16th St. to Seventh Ave., the bulk of First Friday activity is located from Central Avenue to Seventh St. Part of Roosevelt Row and the surrounding area are closed to car traffic on First Friday to allow for vendors, food trucks and foot traffic. On Grand Avenue, First Friday activities can be found between Seventh and 15th avenues.



What can I do for free on First Friday? The art galleries are always free to visit. Phoenix Art Museum is no longer free every First Friday; instead, they hold a quarterly Friday free night. Heard Museum is free on First Fridays. The Japanese Friendship Garden is sometimes open and free on First Fridays; check their Instagram for information.



Where to park for First Friday in Phoenix There's lots of parking near Roosevelt Row, but it fills up quickly. There is a mix of metered parking, free street parking and paid parking lots on the side streets near RoRo.



What about the light rail? Valley Metro Rail is a good option for First Friday. The Central Avenue/Roosevelt Street station will drop you right in the middle of the action. Cost is $4 for an all-day pass.



What can I do during First Friday in June? Your options include: Heard Museum is hosting Club Coyote, a silent disco featuring music from the 1970s to today. Modified Arts will continue to show works by Tucson artist George Strasburger depicting ordinary people struggling with everyday life. On Grand Avenue, "Slutlife" is a provocative exhibit by Wendy Raisanen showing at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse.