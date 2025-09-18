 2025 Arizona State Fair guide: Tickets, rides, parking and more | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arizona State Fair 2025 guide: Tickets, rides, deals and more

Everything to know about the annual event from Sept. 19 to Oct. 26, including the new September Nights.
September 18, 2025
Image: The Arizona State Fair awaits from now through Oct. 26.
The Arizona State Fair awaits from now through Oct. 26. Melissa Menzinger
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

For fans of thrill rides, carnival games and deep-fried everything, we've entered the sweetest season of the year. The 2025 Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 26 and is packed with as much homespun fun, guilty-pleasure eats and midway magic you can handle.

This year’s Arizona State Fair theme is “Grow Happiness,” a nod to the 141-year-old event’s agricultural roots. Fairgoers can expect all the usual delights: Flashy entertainment spectacles. Flocks of livestock. Crafty creations. Quaint exhibits. And the must-see Coliseum Concert Series starring top recording artists.

New at the state fair in 2025: September Nights, an evening-only experience with reduced admission, special deals and unique after-dark fun.

Here’s your complete guide to the 2025 Arizona State Fair, with tickets, deals, ride costs, parking info and everything you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.
click to enlarge
The midway at the Arizona State Fair. Veterans Memorial Coliseum is located in the background.
Allison Young

When is the Arizona State Fair?

The 2025 Arizona State Fair runs Thursdays to Sundays from Sept. 19 through Oct. 26 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road.

Arizona State Fair hours 2025

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19 for opening day only. Regular Arizona State Fair 2025 hours begin Sept. 20 with closing times varying based on crowd size.
  • Thursdays: Noon to 9 p.m.
  • Fridays and Saturdays: Noon to 10 p.m.
  • Sundays: Noon to 9 p.m.

How much are Arizona State Fair tickets?

Arizona State Fair 2025 tickets can be purchased online at azstatefair.com or at the entrance gates.
  • General admission: $10.29 in advance, $17.50 at the gate. Children 7 and under enter free.
  • September Nights tickets: $10.29 each.
click to enlarge
The scene during a previous edition of the Arizona State Fair.
Arizona State Fair

What is September Nights?

September Nights is the Arizona State Fair’s new after-dark experience from Sept. 19 to 28 starting at 5 p.m. featuring action-packed fun, reduced admission and various promotions and deals. There will also be nightly giveaways like swag and coupons.

Entertainment will include pro wrestling and lucha libre matches, BMX stunt shows, tribute bands, performances by the Shanghai Circus Acrobats, Figure 8 racing and a nightly drone show. The full September Nights schedule and lineup is at azstatefair.com/september-nights.

September Nights promotions and deals include the following:
  • Dream Pass: Enjoy 10 rides or games plus fair admission during September Nights for $45. Available online until Sept. 18.
  • Super Value Coupon Book: Score vendor and food deals during September Nights and get a free fair admission ticket for October.
  • Munchie Madness: Grab $16 worth of fair food for just $10 after 10 p.m. Click here for details.

Arizona State Fair 2025 discounts and deals

Here’s how to get free admission to the Arizona State Fair and other deals this year:
  • Feel Good Fridays: Donate seven nonperishable food items on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from noon to 6 p.m. to get one free admission.
  • Friends 55+ Day: Seniors 55 and older get free admission on Oct. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. using the password “FRIENDS” via the fair website.
  • Armed Forces Day: Active-duty and retired military can get up to four free tickets on Oct. 17, noon to 6 p.m., by showing a military ID or using the code “USAAFAIR” online.
  • Unlimited Wristband Days: Patrons can buy wristbands for unlimited rides plus two free games on Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from noon to 9 p.m.. Wristbands must be purchased before 7 p.m.
  • Read and Ride: Kids 5 to 14 can earn free ride tickets for each book they read. Details at azstatefair.com/readandride
  • Food Flight Fridays: Sample food vendor offerings for just $5 each on Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 6 p.m. A Food Flight Pass includes admission, a commemorative lanyard and five tasting vouchers.
click to enlarge A carnival with rides and food at nighttime.
Fun at the Arizona State Fair.
Melissa Fossum

Arizona State Fair 2025 entrances

The Arizona State Fair has three entrance gates:
  • Two entrances at Monte Vista Road and 19th Avenue
  • McDowell Road and 19th Avenue

Arizona State Fair 2025 parking and shuttles

Parking at the Arizona State Fair is available at two lots for $15 per vehicle. Gates open two hours prior to the fair.
  • West Lot: Located between 19th and 20th Avenues off of Encanto Road
  • North Lot: Located near 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road

Arizona State Fair has a free park-and-ride at Phoenix College, 1202 W. Thomas Road, with shuttles to the fairgrounds every 20 minutes. Hours are 5 to 9:40 p.m., Fridays, and noon to 8:40 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. The last shuttle each day leaves the fair at 11 p.m.

Arizona State Fair bag policy and security

Every bag, backpack or diaper bag is subject to search by fair security. Clear bags are encouraged for easier entry. Patrons are subject to pat-downs, metal detectors and other security measures.
click to enlarge Crowds at FoodieLand.
The 2025 Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 26.
Tirion Boan

What can’t you bring to the Arizona State Fair

Any outside food or drink (including alcohol), weapons, narcotics, laser pointers, glass bottles, drones, markers, selfie sticks or anything else fair security deems to be disruptive, dangerous or destructive.

Arizona State Fair 2025 rides and ticket Prices

How much are any of the Arizona State Fair's 67 rides? Here’s a breakdown of ride ticket prices:
  • 4 ride tickets: $5
  • 16 ride tickets: $20
  • 40 ride tickets: $50
  • Fast Pass: $30
As previously mentioned, a September Nights Dream Pass includes 10 rides or games for $45 per person, and unlimited ride wristbands are $45 each and can be used on Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from noon until 9 p.m..
click to enlarge
Ryan, Jack and Adam Met of AJR.
Austin Roa

Arizona State Fair 2025 concerts

The popular Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series returns this year with seven performances by big-name artists and bands. Highlights of the 2025 lineup include The Format on Sept. 27, AJR on Oct. 3, Brett Eldredge on Oct. 18 and 2 Chainz on Oct. 24.

Each concert requires its own ticket, which includes fair admission. Check out our Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series guide for the full schedule and other details. 
Image: Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Benjamin Leatherman: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Ballet Arizona free outdoor dance performances return this week

Dance

Ballet Arizona free outdoor dance performances return this week

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Chelsea Handler comedy tour to stop in Mesa this spring

Comedy

Chelsea Handler comedy tour to stop in Mesa this spring

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Harkins Theatres to show Wrestlepalooza on big screen this weekend

Sports

Harkins Theatres to show Wrestlepalooza on big screen this weekend

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

Events

Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Harkins Theatres to show Wrestlepalooza on big screen this weekend

Sports

Harkins Theatres to show Wrestlepalooza on big screen this weekend

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Ballet Arizona free outdoor dance performances return this week

Dance

Ballet Arizona free outdoor dance performances return this week

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

Events

Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Chelsea Handler comedy tour to stop in Mesa this spring

Comedy

Chelsea Handler comedy tour to stop in Mesa this spring

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation