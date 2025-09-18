Arizona State Fair 2025 guide: Tickets, rides, deals and more

This year’s Arizona State Fair theme is “Grow Happiness,” a nod to the 141-year-old event’s agricultural roots. Fairgoers can expect all the usual delights: Flashy entertainment spectacles. Flocks of livestock. Crafty creations. Quaint exhibits. And the must-see Coliseum Concert Series starring top recording artists.
New at the state fair in 2025: September Nights, an evening-only experience with reduced admission, special deals and unique after-dark fun.
Here’s your complete guide to the 2025 Arizona State Fair, with tickets, deals, ride costs, parking info and everything you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.
When is the Arizona State Fair?
The 2025 Arizona State Fair runs Thursdays to Sundays from Sept. 19 through Oct. 26 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road.
Arizona State Fair hours 2025
Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19 for opening day only. Regular Arizona State Fair 2025 hours begin Sept. 20 with closing times varying based on crowd size.
- Thursdays: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Fridays and Saturdays: Noon to 10 p.m.
- Sundays: Noon to 9 p.m.
How much are Arizona State Fair tickets?
Arizona State Fair 2025 tickets can be purchased online at azstatefair.com or at the entrance gates.
- General admission: $10.29 in advance, $17.50 at the gate. Children 7 and under enter free.
- September Nights tickets: $10.29 each.
What is September Nights?
September Nights is the Arizona State Fair’s new after-dark experience from Sept. 19 to 28 starting at 5 p.m. featuring action-packed fun, reduced admission and various promotions and deals. There will also be nightly giveaways like swag and coupons.
Entertainment will include pro wrestling and lucha libre matches, BMX stunt shows, tribute bands, performances by the Shanghai Circus Acrobats, Figure 8 racing and a nightly drone show. The full September Nights schedule and lineup is at azstatefair.com/september-nights.
September Nights promotions and deals include the following:
- Dream Pass: Enjoy 10 rides or games plus fair admission during September Nights for $45. Available online until Sept. 18.
- Super Value Coupon Book: Score vendor and food deals during September Nights and get a free fair admission ticket for October.
- Munchie Madness: Grab $16 worth of fair food for just $10 after 10 p.m. Click here for details.
Arizona State Fair 2025 discounts and deals
Here’s how to get free admission to the Arizona State Fair and other deals this year:
- Feel Good Fridays: Donate seven nonperishable food items on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from noon to 6 p.m. to get one free admission.
- Friends 55+ Day: Seniors 55 and older get free admission on Oct. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. using the password “FRIENDS” via the fair website.
- Armed Forces Day: Active-duty and retired military can get up to four free tickets on Oct. 17, noon to 6 p.m., by showing a military ID or using the code “USAAFAIR” online.
- Unlimited Wristband Days: Patrons can buy wristbands for unlimited rides plus two free games on Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from noon to 9 p.m.. Wristbands must be purchased before 7 p.m.
- Read and Ride: Kids 5 to 14 can earn free ride tickets for each book they read. Details at azstatefair.com/readandride
- Food Flight Fridays: Sample food vendor offerings for just $5 each on Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 6 p.m. A Food Flight Pass includes admission, a commemorative lanyard and five tasting vouchers.
Arizona State Fair 2025 entrances
The Arizona State Fair has three entrance gates:
- Two entrances at Monte Vista Road and 19th Avenue
- McDowell Road and 19th Avenue
Arizona State Fair 2025 parking and shuttles
Parking at the Arizona State Fair is available at two lots for $15 per vehicle. Gates open two hours prior to the fair.
- West Lot: Located between 19th and 20th Avenues off of Encanto Road
- North Lot: Located near 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road
Arizona State Fair has a free park-and-ride at Phoenix College, 1202 W. Thomas Road, with shuttles to the fairgrounds every 20 minutes. Hours are 5 to 9:40 p.m., Fridays, and noon to 8:40 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. The last shuttle each day leaves the fair at 11 p.m.
Arizona State Fair bag policy and security
Every bag, backpack or diaper bag is subject to search by fair security. Clear bags are encouraged for easier entry. Patrons are subject to pat-downs, metal detectors and other security measures.
What can’t you bring to the Arizona State Fair
Any outside food or drink (including alcohol), weapons, narcotics, laser pointers, glass bottles, drones, markers, selfie sticks or anything else fair security deems to be disruptive, dangerous or destructive.
Arizona State Fair 2025 rides and ticket Prices
How much are any of the Arizona State Fair's 67 rides? Here’s a breakdown of ride ticket prices:
- 4 ride tickets: $5
- 16 ride tickets: $20
- 40 ride tickets: $50
- Fast Pass: $30
Arizona State Fair 2025 concerts
The popular Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series returns this year with seven performances by big-name artists and bands. Highlights of the 2025 lineup include The Format on Sept. 27, AJR on Oct. 3, Brett Eldredge on Oct. 18 and 2 Chainz on Oct. 24.
Each concert requires its own ticket, which includes fair admission. Check out our Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series guide for the full schedule and other details.