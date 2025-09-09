 A Cave Creek store has installed an epic Transformer statue | Phoenix New Times
A Cave Creek store has installed an epic Transformer statue

The nearly 15-foot-tall Autobot debuted last month to keep watch over the Cave Creek business. Here’s where to see it.
September 9, 2025
Image: A nearly 15-foot-tall statue of Optimus Prime outside of Rare Earth Gallery in Cave Creek.
A nearly 15-foot-tall statue of Optimus Prime outside of Rare Earth Gallery in Cave Creek. Rare Earth Gallery
Heads up, Transformers fans of the Valley: The Autobots are among us. Last month, Cave Creek retailer Rare Earth Gallery unveiled a nearly 15-foot-tall statue of Optimus Prime outside of its business.

But before you ask, it (sadly) doesn’t transform.

The massive tribute to the iconic Transformers leader stands tall in front of the local gem and mineral retail shop located on the southeast corner of Cave Creek and Schoolhouse roads. Rare Earth Gallery owner Wayne Helfand told Phoenix New Times it was installed in late August and is already turning heads and drawing crowds.

No Decepticons have shown up yet, Helfland says, just curious locals and die-hard Transformers fans.

“We’ve had a lot of people come by just to get pictures with it,” he says.

Helfland should be used to the attention by now, as it’s not the first giant Transformer he’s brought to the the Valley.

In April, he had a 14-foot-tall statue of Bumblebee placed at the intersection of Carefree Highway and Cave Creek Road in Carefree. The installation of the Autobot hero onto the property, the one-time site of a CVS Pharmacy location, was meant to generate interest in Rare Earth Gallery, which sells everything from gem-laden jewelry and massive geodes to dinosaur bones.
Helfland says both statues, which were built from recycled car parts by Indonesian artists and shipped to the Valley in pieces, stem from his love of oversized, earth-born art (steel, in this case) and came from a simple desire to “do something fun.”

Bumblebee became an impromptu tourist attraction overnight, drawing thousands of locals and Transformers fans of all ages from across Arizona and from as far away as Los Angeles to get photos and an eyeful of an Autobot.

Last month, an unspecified Valley resident scooped up the Bumblebee to display at their home. Based on the reaction to the first statue, Helfland decided to have an Optimus Prime version installed outside of Rare Earth Gallery. (Like Bumblebee, it’s also for sale, though you’ll need a Cybertron-sized bankroll to afford its $85,000 price tag.)

“These pieces spark imagination,” Helfand told City Sun Times recently. “They connect with people who may not otherwise step inside an art gallery.”
Image: Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
