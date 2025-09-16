 Tierras Reimaginadas Challenges How We See Migration | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

New exhibition at ASU Art Museum explores complexities of migration

ASU Art Museum’s “Tierras Reimaginadas” reframes migration through art, poetry and performance.
September 16, 2025
Image: Gennaro Garcia stands in front of his artwork "Sangre de Nopal" (2022) at ASU Art Museum on Sept. 13.
Gennaro Garcia stands in front of his artwork "Sangre de Nopal" (2022) at ASU Art Museum on Sept. 13. Ofelia Montelongo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

ASU Art Museum’s newest exhibition, “Tierras Reimaginadas: Migration," explores the complexities of human, flora and fauna migration. Spread across three galleries — and even into the stairwells — the show features dozens of rarely seen hybrid works, from paintings and sculptures to textiles and poetry.

Years in the making, this first-of-its-kind convergence brings together pieces by more than 80 artists from around the world. Works are drawn from the museum’s permanent collection, as well as loans from the Art Bridges Foundation and the Gochman Foundation. The show runs in two rotations: Aug. 23 to Jan. 25, 2026, and Feb. 28 to Aug. 2, 2026. The opening reception took place on Saturday, September 13.

The curatorial team includes senior curator Alana Hernandez, Brittany Corrales, Sade Moore and Natalie Solis, and the exhibition is supported by the Terra Foundation for American Art.

The galleries weave together narratives of the borderlands, highlighting cultural and ecological convergence and pushing migration beyond the idea of a border wall.

“We've been really fortunate that in our collection, we can weave together narratives that are perhaps left out of other institutions,” says Senior Curator Alana Hernandez. ASU Art Museum has more than 13,000 objects from all over the world.

Themes throughout the show include resilient paths, the formation of hybrid identities, migratory seeds and ecosystems in transit, and the power of roots, kinship and chosen families.

Featured artists include contemporary voices such as Gennaro Garcia, Carolina Aranibar-Fernández, Annie Lopez, Iván Argote, Felipe Baeza, Manuel Hernandez Sanchez, Julio César Morales and Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, alongside historical figures including William Gropper and Grant Wood.

Hernandez hopes the exhibition helps audiences move beyond polarized conversations about migration: “We're always taught that we belong, that we're native to somewhere," she says. "What does it look like when we're actually taught these narratives aren't true?”

She explains that we don’t have to come from a specific place or stay in one if we recognize that movement, change and migration are part of how the world works.

“Migration is not an interruption of life — it is life. These works remind us that movement is one of our oldest rituals, connecting all beings across time and terrain,” she adds.

“One of the most important ways to unlearn is through images and visual literacy,” Hernandez continues. “I hope visitors, through the artworks, poetry and audio guides, are willing to hear alternate perspectives — not just of people, but of flora and fauna as well.”

The show also launches the museum’s new artist residency program, featuring poet and activist Yosimar Reyes, interdisciplinary artist Victoria Martinez and poet-performer Jennifer Tamayo (JT). Their work appears throughout the galleries, and their presence strengthens the museum’s commitment to storytelling, making the show a living, evolving experience.

Here are photos from the Sept. 13 opening reception:
click to enlarge
Senior curator Alana Hernandez in front of "El desplazamiento y las flores" (2021) by Carolina Aranibar-Fernández.
Ofelia Montelongo
click to enlarge
“Tierras Reimaginadas: Migration” at ASU Art Museum.
Ofelia Montelongo
click to enlarge
Poet Yosimar Reyes in front of the "Tierras Reimaginadas" gallery statement during the opening reception on Sept. 13.
Ofelia Montelongo
click to enlarge
Artist Diana Calderon paints at the opening reception on Sept. 13.
Ofelia Montelongo
click to enlarge
Live drawing at the opening reception on Sept. 13.
Ofelia Montelongo
click to enlarge
Manuel Hernandez Sanchez in front of his artwork "Unrecognized Exchange" (2023). From the Gochman Family Collection.
Ofelia Montelongo
click to enlarge
”Broken Line” (2019) by Julio César Morales. ASU Art Museum, purchased with funds provided by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation
Ofelia Montelongo
Image: Ofelia Montelongo
Ofelia is originally from Mexico. She's writing her first novel, Almost a Pilgrim, and is a freelance writer and photographer.
A message from Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Want to take a boat to Arizona State football games? Now you can

ASU

Want to take a boat to Arizona State football games? Now you can

By Curt Arnold | Cronkite News
Image: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2025-26 show lineup

Venues

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2025-26 show lineup

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Drag, camp and a $1,000 prize: Why Rising Star is a Melrose sensation

LGBTQ+

Drag, camp and a $1,000 prize: Why Rising Star is a Melrose sensation

By Lorenzo Gomez
Image: This metro Phoenix gaming store is closing this week after 27 years

Openings & Closings

This metro Phoenix gaming store is closing this week after 27 years

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Werk of art: The fearless reign of ‘Drag Race’ champion Sasha Colby

LGBTQ+

Werk of art: The fearless reign of ‘Drag Race’ champion Sasha Colby

By Niki D'Andrea
Image: Want to take a boat to Arizona State football games? Now you can

ASU

Want to take a boat to Arizona State football games? Now you can

By Curt Arnold | Cronkite News
Image: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2025-26 show lineup

Venues

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2025-26 show lineup

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Tunnel fits: Phoenix Mercury, WNBA at intersection of sports, fashion

Sports

Tunnel fits: Phoenix Mercury, WNBA at intersection of sports, fashion

By Crawford McKinstry | Cronkite News
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation