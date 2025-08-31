 Phoenix Zoo debuts conservation-themed comics exhibit on Sept. 4. | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Zoo opens conservation-themed comics exhibit this week

The "Comic Conservation" show examines the natural world through the lens of pop culture.
August 31, 2025
Image: "Dana and the Lost Lizard" by Mick Lambrou is part of "Comic Conservation."
"Dana and the Lost Lizard" by Mick Lambrou is part of "Comic Conservation." Mick Lambrou
There's much more to see at the Phoenix Zoo than just the animals.

The zoo's Wild Side Gallery, which opened in 2023, hosts rotating art exhibitions, most of which are dedicated to animals or Arizona.

Its upcoming show continues the trend: "Comic Conservation" opens Thursday, Sept. 4.

"Comic Conservation" features a mix of superhero-themed pieces, animal-inspired illustrations and imaginative storytelling from acclaimed comics artists from the Southwest and beyond.

Contributors include Jay Fotos, Mark Kidwell, Meredith McClaren, Ryan Huna Smith, Jeff Pina and Hanna Strauss. The show also boasts a special item from legendary comic book creator (and Valley resident) Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn and co-creator of Venom. A signed print by McFarlane will be on display in the Gallery as part of the exhibition.

“Comics are a powerful and widely loved art form,” Bert Castro, President and CEO of the Phoenix Zoo, said in the exhibition announcement. “Their visual storytelling and pop culture appeal make them an engaging and effective way to bring conservation messaging to the masses in a fun, approachable way. We’re thrilled and honored to showcase such amazing artwork in our Wild Side Gallery.”
"The Phantom and Devil" by Ryan Cody is part of "Comic Conservation."
The zoo will host a special event for the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The party will include fun and educational activities and games, character mascot meet-and-greets, artist meet-and-greets and a special surprise guest appearance.

Admission to "Comic Conservation" is included in the price of a Phoenix Zoo ticket. Zoo admission is $39.95 for people ages 14 and up, and $29.95 for children ages 3 to 13. Children 2 and under get in for free.

Wild Side Gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibit runs through Jan. 26, 2026. The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway. 
