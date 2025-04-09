Anna Sui fashion exhibit closes at Phoenix Art Museum this weekend

Sunday, Sept. 28, is the last day Phoenix Art Museum will show "The World of Anna Sui," an exhibition that takes visitors on an immersive journey through the legendary designer’s creative universe. Fusing rock ’n’ roll rebellion with vintage romanticism, Sui has crafted a visually striking aesthetic that has captivated fashion lovers for over three decades. But beyond her signature eclecticism lies a deeper exploration of personal style, one that invites visitors to investigate their own fashion narratives rather than simply emulate trends.
Helen Jean, the Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design at Phoenix Art Museum, emphasizes that Sui’s work is not about prescribing a specific look but rather about embracing individuality.
“Fashion is a way to communicate who we are,” Jean says. “Anna has access to gorgeous materials, she designs many of her own textiles and collaborates with many other well-known designers but ultimately, she’s creating a visual language that allows people to fully express themselves through different pieces and timelines.”
Sui’s latest collection exemplifies this philosophy, drawing inspiration from the 1930s while incorporating unexpected color combinations like orange, brown, tan and lime green. “The moment you see it walk down the runway, it’s stunning,” Jean notes. “She manages to blend seemingly chaotic elements into something harmonious.”
The exhibition features nearly 100 ensembles from Sui’s archive, arranged thematically rather than chronologically. These themes highlight 12 archetypes that define her aesthetic, from grunge girls to pirate rock stars, offering visitors multiple ways to explore her creative legacy. Additionally, "The World of Anna Sui" will showcase six looks from the Phoenix Art Muesum’s fashion collection alongside Sui’s designs, providing historical context for the designer's inspirations. A special highlight includes Sui’s experimental work with paper garments, underscoring her continual reinvention of materials and textures.
Jean sees Sui as a researcher and investigator who constantly draws inspiration from her surroundings.
“She’s always referencing magazines, pulling patterns from what she sees walking through the streets of New York, absorbing stories from childhood — it’s all woven into her designs.”
Beyond the garments themselves, the exhibition delves into the collaborative spirit that defines Sui’s work. From hairsylist Garren’s iconic tousled waves to jewelry designer Karen Erickson’s statement pieces, Sui’s universe is built on the connections of a tight-kit creative community.
“Anna and I have this incredible rapport, like an old married couple that just gets each other,” Erickson says. “She’s always got one foot in rock ’n’ roll and one foot in history.” These collaborations extend beyond aesthetics; they contribute to the depth and storytelling of Sui’s collections, each piece infused with a shared vision between the designer and her trusted creative partners.
For Jean, the exhibition is an invitation rather than a directive. “It’s not prescriptive, it’s about letting people see fashion as a playground, an escape, and a way to share more about themselves and their place in this world.”
As The World of Anna Sui prepares to open, visitors will have the opportunity to step into a fantasy and discover the intricate layers of inspiration that define Sui’s work.
"The World of Anna Sui." Through Sept. 28. Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave. Included with general admission, which is $28 general admission with discounts for seniors, military, students and children.