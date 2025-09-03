Saboten Con 2025: The best cosplay we saw at the Phoenix anime event

Downtown Phoenix became a cosplayer playground over Labor Day weekend, thanks to the costumed attendees of Saboten Con 2025.
The annual four-day celebration of anime, manga, gaming and pop culture packed thousands into downtown Phoenix’s Sheraton and Renaissance hotels from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. Fans hit up panels, attended J-pop concerts and anime raves, got autographs from guests like “Overwatch” voice actress Charlet Chung and sang karaoke.
But one of the biggest spectacles at Saboten Con was the cosplay. On-point outfits were seen everywhere, most of which were inspired by anime, cartoons and video games like “Chainsaw Man,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Genshin Impact.”
Inspirations spanned the full spectrum of J-culture. One group of friends rolled into Saboten Con 2025 as characters from Studio Ghibli’s catalog, including such esteemed films as “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service.”
Local cosplayer Autumn Dayss topped them both by mixing Miku with Chappell Roan, complete with a cowgirl outfit inspired by “The Pink Pony Club” and a 6-foot-tall rolling horse.
She brought down the house at Saboten Con’s annual cosplay masquerade on Aug. 31, which also showcased such dazzling work as Prescott cosplayer Starlit Memory’s royal blue Princess Zelda gown, which she created using an original design, and the Valley’s Bleeding Fingers Cosplay and BB Bobbin as characters from the Chinese-Japanese anime "Puella Magi Madoka Magica."
“I wanted to join my friends here and I was in the service, so I wanted to make something exciting since I like tactical cosplays,” Tso says.
Here’s a look at the best costumes and cosplay we encountered at Saboten Con 2025.