Phoenix readers mourn the impending demolition of Fry’s Electronics

“We used to have it all. Now we have nothing.”
September 9, 2025
Image: The current state of the soon-to-be-demolished Fry's Electronics store in Phoenix.
The current state of the soon-to-be-demolished Fry's Electronics store in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix’s most distinctive big-box retail store is about to be permanently deleted. The former Fry’s Electronics location at 30th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, beloved for its Aztec temple-like design and onetime status as a geek paradise, is slated for demolition later this month, according to city of Phoenix officials.

Last week, Phoenix issued a demolition permit to reduce the 146,500-square-foot building to rubble, making room for the new Cactus Park police precinct headquarters and an adjacent fire station. The city acquired the property in 2024, sealing the fate of the shuttered destination where gadget hunters and PC builders once flocked.

The move followed a public liquidation auction last month to sell off remaining fixtures and assets inside the store, which closed in 2021 after the Fry’s Electronics chain went bust.

Phoenix New Times recently published stories chronicling the final chapter of the beloved Fry’s Electronics on Thunderbird Road, which opened in 1999 and quickly became a mecca for local techies. Each story trended on the New Times site for days while readers left hundreds of comments on Facebook and Instagram posts.
click to enlarge
A diorama of costumed mannequins resembling Aztec figures sacrificing outdated PCs inside the now-closed Fry's Electronics in north Phoenix.
Debbie Wyatt
Many shared fond memories of prowling the aisles. Locals also mourned the vacant store’s closure and looming demolition. Some felt the Aztec temple-themed space deserved a better afterlife than becoming a police precinct, with some of the more amusing suggestions including a “Star Wars” theme restaurant or even a tribute to the old game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”

More than a few people wished that Micro Center, the tech retailer that’s opening its first Phoenix location soon, would’ve swooped in and taken over the spot instead.

Here’s what readers stated about the recent auction of Fry’s Electronics assets and the property’s impending demolition:

Daniel Jackson has bitchin’ memories of the property from long ago:
I remember when that was a dirt field we rode bikes and built jumps
Tommy Nova recalled halcyon days spent at Fry’s Electronics
So many good memories loitering down the isles.
So does m_mondragon187:
God I miss running around in there as a kid … makes me sad every time I drive past it on my way to work!
click to enlarge
PC components inside the now-closed Fry's Electronics store in Phoenix.
theboondork.com
dylanshouseofshadows spent his entire allowance at the store:
This place was so rad. You could get a robotics kit, an RC boat, a new computer, a box set of that obscure anime you’ve been looking for, and a bar of freeze dried astronaut ice cream all in one store. Childhood me was absolutely captivated by this place. RIP in peace
ndronesn visited the store for a school assignment:
I went here to do my science project for 8th grade, a giant has been slain
car_free_community_trust got all his gear at Fry’s Electronics:
Used to buy copper boards there for creating DIY custom PCBs. Place was one of a kinda for electronic hackers and makers.
cool_guy_brian_ got a desktop at Fry’s before his pirating misadventures bricked it:
I remember buying my computer there as a kid I also remember limewire destroying same computer later on lol
adamarunski loved getting jacked in at Fry’s Electronics:
Place was the Matrix. I loved going there.
Shelton Fox regrets wrecking the place with a rage-quit:
Sorry about breaking the driving game display setup back in the tech area near the TV's/monitors. It disappeared bc of me, lol.
click to enlarge
An interior photo of the Aztec-themed Fry's Electronics store in Phoenix during its heyday.
theboondork.com
mr.toontown took a trip down olfactory lane:
I can still smell that place. Like blockbuster
Robbie Rob recalls some high times at Fry’s Electronics:
Used to hang out there with all my friends we knew the entertainment center manager pretty well being my gfs brother at the time haha he’d let us watch whatever movies we wanted in the back cinema and occasionally light a joint back there. God we had it all haha that gf is now my wife and we tell our daughters of the great FRYs eletronics tales of wow. One of those things wish we could go back and enjoy more in the moment. No worries in the world
Mike Colburn braved the crowds at Fry’s:
I once waited in a Black Friday line for an hour to get a $20 microwave
Erica Murray confused the place for Arizona’s other Fry’s retail chain:
I literally walked in thinking it was the grocery store Fry's. Shows you how much I pay attention!!!
colin.mayfair remembers the store’s unique look:
Was such a cool store and I loved the mesoamerican architecture of the building
click to enlarge
The Fry's Electronics store in Phoenix was known for its Aztec-inspired architecture.
Benjamin Leatherman
The store’s temple-like facade became matthewfurrey’s personal gym:
The amount of times ive gotten yelled at for climbing those angled rock walls
Delvin Duwyenie was reminded of other dearly departed Valley landmarks:
The design reminds me of the old Macayos that used to be on central amd like Indian school...or that other old Mexican restaurant that used to be across the old Panchos on Indian school and 10st
chriswadding speculated if any secret components remain:
I worked there a long time ago, in its heyday. It was a fun job. Those palm tree were pretty cool. I wonder if they know the nose speakers hidden behind the grates in the walls in the theater room
buns653 thinks the store should be preserved for posterity:
It belongs in a museum.
browbruja didn’t mince words about the store’s fate:
What a waste of space. This property needs attention ASAP
Readers like kamton_griffin had alternate suggestions for property:
Honestly I with they'd make that location a movie theater (it would work its already theamed inside and out it also big enough) or bring it back as the only frys electronics location
picassahoe thinks the cavernous property could host a killer EDM throwdown:
Let me rave in it
click to enlarge
The exterior of the Fry's Electronics store in Phoenix, which is set to be demolished this month.
Benjamin Leatherman
Justin Michaud thinks the property is strong in The Force:
They should turn that store into a Star Wars bar/restaraunt.
Lisa Gregory went with the obvious alternative for any vacant retailer:
Can we make it a SUPER Spirit Halloween store?
The aptly named curatorofcreeps also felt the property needs a Halloween transformation:
Honestly be a good opportunity for a haunted house like 13floor to move into.
Nathan Bergh states what we’re all thinking:
I’m surprised that place hasn’t turned into a bounce jungle/indoor pickleball/ninja kidz lol
Daniel Garnreiter got nostalgic with his suggestion:
Build your own Legends of the Hidden Temple
click to enlarge
Fragmented remnants of the marquee sign of the now-closed Fry's Electronics in Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
riveraeonstudio mourns the the loss of Fry’s Electronics:
We just want it back
excoriating.sloth was more philosophical:
We used to have it all. Now we have nothing.
Meanehile, Richie awaits the arrival of another tech retailer:
Its sad that it is gone now but dont worry Microcenter will be open soon
