Fry's Electronics: A look back at Phoenix’s locations of the tech retailer

Reloading the glory days of the big-box tech chain’s two Valley locations.
August 15, 2024
The Fry's Electronics location, which operated from 1997 to 2021.
The Fry's Electronics location, which operated from 1997 to 2021. Tempe History Museum

For many Arizona geeks, nerds and tech-heads, a visit to the Valley’s two Fry’s Electronics locations wasn’t an ordinary shopping trip, it was an experience.

The big-box tech retailer — which sold a mix of consumer electronics, home appliances, computer hardware, toys, software, movies and music — had a presence in the metro Phoenix area from the late ‘90s until the chain went out of business in 2021. The prices were lower than at other local stores, and the selection was voluminous, including hard-to-find PC components.

Valley resident Alexis Noriega was a longtime patron of Fry’s Electronics because of its selection. She told Phoenix New Times it was “the best place to find early anime releases in the ‘90s and early 2000s while you got the latest GPU for your homebuilt (computer).”

Matt Hinds of Tempe was a regular at the Tempe store, which was located on Baseline Road just east of Interstate 10.

“I started going to Fry's in the late 90s because I lived on Mill and the 60. At that time, it was mostly for the purpose of fantasizing about buying all the new things there because I was poor, but it was still a fun experience,” he says.

Like many of the chain’s other locations, each Fry’s Electronics in the Valley had a distinct theme and décor that was typically inspired by something unique to the area. The Tempe store featured a golf motif while the Thunderbird Road resembled an Aztec temple, including an outdoor facade resembling the entrance to a temple (complete with two giant dragons). The theme carried over to the location's interior, including a life-sized diorama of costumed mannequins sacrificing antiquated PCs and outdated electronics to their gods.

Here’s a look back at both Fry’s Electronics locations from the chain’s heyday.
click to enlarge The parking lot and entrance of a big-box electronics store.
A vintage of the Tempe location of Incredible Universe, a big-box consumer electronics retailer that went out of business in 1997. Fry's Electronics purchased the location, which became the chain's first Valley location.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge A colorful street sign for a big-box electronics store.
A 1994 photo of Incredible Universe's sign in Tempe.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge The entrance to a big-box electronics store in the daytime.
The Tempe location of Fry's Electronics, which was located on Baseline Road west of Interstate 10.
Bryce Edwards/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons
click to enlarge A street sign for a big-box electronics store.
A 1997 photo a sign for Fry's Electronics along Baseline Road in Tempe.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Many Fry's Electronics stores across the U.S. featured a specific theme. The theme of the Tempe location was golf and included cart-shaped kiosks where customers could sign up for the Fry's Electronics loyalty program.
Ranger714/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons
click to enlarge The software and games section at a big-box tech store.
Some of the wide variety of software for sale at the Fry's Electronics in Tempe.
Peter Woodman
click to enlarge A selection of office furniture inside a retail store.
The home office section at the Tempe location of Fry's Electronics.
Ranger714/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons
click to enlarge A statue of the Nintendo character Mario in the middle of bottles of water for sale at a store.
A statue of Mario stands over a selection of bottled water for sale at the Tempe location of Fry's Electronics.
Peter Woodman
click to enlarge The sales floor of a big-box tech store.
The sales floor of the Tempe store resembled a golf course.
Ranger714/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons
click to enlarge A person puts on a small putting green.
Valley native Charles Magahern uses a putting green near the exit of the Tempe location of Fry's Electronics in 2014.
Jim Magahern
click to enlarge A crowd of people on the sales floor of an electronics store.
The scene inside the Tempe location on Black Friday in 2018.
Gabii Benally
click to enlarge Two men standing in front of a big-screen television.
Domenic Dao of Gilbert (left) worked as an audio-visual salesman at the Fry's Electronics store in Tempe from 1999 to 2016.
Domenic Dao
click to enlarge A bin of pepper spray at a retail store.
The selection at Fry's Electronics was varied and even included cayenne pepper spray.
Peter Woodman" target="_blank">Peter Woodman
click to enlarge A modern building that looks like an Aztec temple.
The Fry's Electronics store on Thunderbird Road and 31st Avenue in north Phoenix, which was built to looked like an Aztec temple.
Debbie Wyatt
click to enlarge A store display of mannequins that look like ancient Aztecs carrying pieces of modern technology.
A life-sized diorama of costume mannequins resemble Aztec figures sacrificing antiquated PCs and outdated electronics to their gods.
Debbie Wyatt
click to enlarge The entrance to a temple-shaped room at a retail store.
The audio-video presentation room at the Fry's Electronics in Phoenix resembled a temple, which fit the store's Aztec theme.
Debbie Wyatt
click to enlarge Rows of electronics at a retail store.
Arcade 1-Up video games on display at the Tempe location of Fry's Electronics.
Jake Danzig
