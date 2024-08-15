Fry's Electronics: A look back at Phoenix’s locations of the tech retailer

For many Arizona geeks, nerds and tech-heads, a visit to the Valley’s two Fry’s Electronics locations wasn’t an ordinary shopping trip, it was an experience.
The big-box tech retailer — which sold a mix of consumer electronics, home appliances, computer hardware, toys, software, movies and music — had a presence in the metro Phoenix area from the late ‘90s until the chain went out of business in 2021. The prices were lower than at other local stores, and the selection was voluminous, including hard-to-find PC components.
Valley resident Alexis Noriega was a longtime patron of Fry’s Electronics because of its selection. She told Phoenix New Times it was “the best place to find early anime releases in the ‘90s and early 2000s while you got the latest GPU for your homebuilt (computer).”
Matt Hinds of Tempe was a regular at the Tempe store, which was located on Baseline Road just east of Interstate 10.
“I started going to Fry's in the late 90s because I lived on Mill and the 60. At that time, it was mostly for the purpose of fantasizing about buying all the new things there because I was poor, but it was still a fun experience,” he says.
Like many of the chain’s other locations, each Fry’s Electronics in the Valley had a distinct theme and décor that was typically inspired by something unique to the area. The Tempe store featured a golf motif while the Thunderbird Road resembled an Aztec temple, including an outdoor facade resembling the entrance to a temple (complete with two giant dragons). The theme carried over to the location's interior, including a life-sized diorama of costumed mannequins sacrificing antiquated PCs and outdated electronics to their gods.
Here’s a look back at both Fry’s Electronics locations from the chain’s heyday.