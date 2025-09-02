Fry’s Electronics store in Phoenix set to be demolished this month

The Fry’s Electronics in Phoenix is set to be sacrificed to the gods of law and order this month.
On Tuesday, city of Phoenix officials issued a demolition permit to tear down the shuttered big-box retail store at 30th Avenue and Thunderbird Road that closed in 2021, best known for its distinctive Aztec theme and architecture.
The now-defunct 146,500-square-foot temple of motherboards and tech components is being torn down to make way for a more civic-minded development: the new Cactus Park police precinct headquarters and an accompanying fire station.
A timetable for demolition hasn’t been specified, but it’s expected to begin later this month and take four to six weeks with Gilbert-based Breinholt Contracting Co. handling the work. an auction to liquidate the remaining shelving, fixtures, secondhand electronics and other leftover assets at the store. It marks the last chapter of one of the Valley’s more distinctive big-box stores, beloved by local geeks and tech enthusiasts.
The store, one of two Fry’s Electronics in the Valley, first opened back in 1999. Like other locations in the once-thriving tech retail chain, the North Phoenix store boasted a unique theme inspired by its particular area.
The store's interior and exterior resembled an Aztec temple or sorts and included various snake-like fixtures and decor, as well as a life-sized diorama of costumed mannequins “sacrificing” old PCs and other obsolete electronics to their gods.
Remnants of the decor that were sold off last month by Phoenix-based company Sierra Auctions included themed chandeliers, more than a dozen faux palm trees and a 10-foot-tall custom snake statue resembling Quetzalcōātl, a serpentine-like Aztec deity. The latter was the most popular item in the auction, receiving 59 bids and selling for $1,400 to Valley architect Wesley James, the designer of local theme bars Century Grand and UnderTow.
James will reportedly incorporate the statue as a décor feature at a future bar, according to KJZZ.