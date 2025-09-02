 Phoenix Fry’s Electronics store set to be demolished later this month | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Fry’s Electronics store in Phoenix set to be demolished this month

Officials have issued the demolition permit to tear down the beloved Aztec-themed big-box store.
September 2, 2025
Image: A modern building that looks like an Aztec temple.
The Aztec-themed Fry's Electronics on Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix. Qygen/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Fry’s Electronics in Phoenix is set to be sacrificed to the gods of law and order this month.

On Tuesday, city of Phoenix officials issued a demolition permit to tear down the shuttered big-box retail store at 30th Avenue and Thunderbird Road that closed in 2021, best known for its distinctive Aztec theme and architecture.

The now-defunct 146,500-square-foot temple of motherboards and tech components is being torn down to make way for a more civic-minded development: the new Cactus Park police precinct headquarters and an accompanying fire station.

A timetable for demolition hasn’t been specified, but it’s expected to begin later this month and take four to six weeks with Gilbert-based Breinholt Contracting Co. handling the work.
click to enlarge A store display of mannequins that look like ancient Aztecs carrying pieces of modern technology.
A life-sized diorama of costume mannequins at the now-closed Fry's Electronics in North Phoenix.
Debbie Wyatt
The news comes almost a week after an auction to liquidate the remaining shelving, fixtures, secondhand electronics and other leftover assets at the store. It marks the last chapter of one of the Valley’s more distinctive big-box stores, beloved by local geeks and tech enthusiasts.

The store, one of two Fry’s Electronics in the Valley, first opened back in 1999. Like other locations in the once-thriving tech retail chain, the North Phoenix store boasted a unique theme inspired by its particular area.

The store's interior and exterior resembled an Aztec temple or sorts and included various snake-like fixtures and decor, as well as a life-sized diorama of costumed mannequins “sacrificing” old PCs and other obsolete electronics to their gods.

Remnants of the decor that were sold off last month by Phoenix-based company Sierra Auctions included themed chandeliers, more than a dozen faux palm trees and a 10-foot-tall custom snake statue resembling Quetzalcōātl, a serpentine-like Aztec deity. The latter was the most popular item in the auction, receiving 59 bids and selling for $1,400 to Valley architect Wesley James, the designer of local theme bars Century Grand and UnderTow.

James will reportedly incorporate the statue as a décor feature at a future bar, according to KJZZ.
Image: Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Benjamin Leatherman: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Los Arcos Mall memories: A look back at Scottsdale’s iconic retail spot

Photos

Los Arcos Mall memories: A look back at Scottsdale’s iconic retail spot

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Phoenix native Michael Longfellow is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

Film, TV & Streaming

Phoenix native Michael Longfellow is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: It’s a Die Heat: 9 ways the Arizona summer will kill you

Valley Life

It’s a Die Heat: 9 ways the Arizona summer will kill you

By Phoenix New Times Staff
Image: Phoenix skateboarding legends remember the Valley’s early scene

History & Nostalgia

Phoenix skateboarding legends remember the Valley’s early scene

By Tom Reardon
Image: 10 worker-friendly movies to watch during Labor Day weekend

Film, TV & Streaming

10 worker-friendly movies to watch during Labor Day weekend

By Negativsteve Mandel
Image: Phoenix Harkins Theatres locations host ‘Downton Abbey’ movie parties

Film, TV & Streaming

Phoenix Harkins Theatres locations host ‘Downton Abbey’ movie parties

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Phoenix native Michael Longfellow is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

Film, TV & Streaming

Phoenix native Michael Longfellow is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: 10 movies you didn’t know were filmed in Arizona

Film, TV & Streaming

10 movies you didn’t know were filmed in Arizona

By Heather Hoch
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation