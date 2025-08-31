 Phoenix native Michael Longfellow is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix native Michael Longfellow is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

The three-season cast member was fired in advance of the show's 51st season, which begins on Oct. 4.
August 31, 2025
Image: Michael Longfellow attends "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" on February 16, 2025, in New York City.
Michael Longfellow attends "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" on February 16, 2025, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In the ongoing "Saturday Night Live" shake-up in advance of the show's 51st season, one departure hurts most of all.

Phoenix native and Arizona State University alumnus Michael Longfellow's firing was announced last week.

Longfellow wrote in an Instagram post: "Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was but, so it goes. It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there. Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life. You even put my mom on TV. Thank you doesnt begin to cover it, but thank you.

"I'll miss it all, but I'll miss the friends I made and seeing them everyday the most.

"Excited for the future and things to come. If you take anything away from my time on SNL let it be that smoking ... makes you skinny and popular, Jesus was Chinese, and if a tortoise ever gives you trouble just kill him tough guy. You wont."

Longfellow's departure was surprising to "SNL" pundits, as there had been reports that he had screen-tested to take over the popular "Weekend Update" segment of the show. (Current hosts Colin Jost and Michael are rumored to be leaving "SNL," although nothing has been announced.)

Longfellow, who joined the cast in 2022 as a featured player, is just one performer who will not be returning to the show in October.

Eight-season veteran Heidi Gardner is the biggest name to leave "SNL" last week; other departing cast members are Devon Brown, who spent three years at the show, and Emil Wakim, who had just joined last season.

Longfellow graduated from ASU in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in English. In a 2016 interview on ASU’s website ahead of the spring commencement, Longfellow said, “I did comedy for the first time as a freshman and immediately realized it was the only thing I really wanted to do. I knew if I was going to have to go to college, a degree that dealt with words and language would best suit my interests.

"Also, math was difficult, and when science became more than baking soda volcanoes or putting small things in water to watch them get bigger, I really had nowhere else to turn,” he added.
Image: Jennifer Goldberg
Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
