Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix offers monthly free day

It's also not cheap to visit; general admission is $17 per person during the summer, and jumps to $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 2 to 17 during the cooler months.
But once a month, the garden welcomes the public at no charge for the entire day. There, guests can explore the garden on its five trails: the Sonoran Desert Nature Trail, the Center for Desert Living Trail, the Desert Discovery Trail, the Harriet K. Maxwell Desert Wildflower Trail and the Plants & People of the Sonoran Desert Trail.
Here's what you need to know to take advantage of the Desert Botanical Garden's free day.
When is the Desert Botanical Garden's free day?There is no charge to visit the garden on the second Tuesday of each month. This is subject to change depending on when holidays fall on the calendar and during certain special events. The next free day of 2025 will be on Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Do I need a reservation?Reserving an arrival time in advance is strongly suggested on free days as well as paid days; those who don't reserve a time may not be admitted.
What are the Desert Botanical Garden's hours?The garden is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30.
What is there to do at the Desert Botanical Garden?The garden has five walkable trails: the Sonoran Desert Nature Trail, Center for Desert Living Trail, Desert Discovery Trail, Harriet K. Maxwell Desert Wildflower Trail and Plants & People of the Sonoran Desert Trail.
DBG also has a gift shop, where guests can buy snacks, drinks and ice cream treats.