British rock icons The Sisters of Mercy to play Phoenix this fall

Legendary British rock band The Sisters of Mercy announced an upcoming North American fall tour, including a Phoenix date.
They'll perform at The Van Buren on Oct. 3. Blaqk Audio is the supporting act.
The Sisters of Mercy, who formed in Leeds, England, in 1980, are rare visitors to the Valley. Though they did play a show at Marquee Theatre in Tempe in May 2023, before that, their last local show was 2006.
The Live Nation presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 14, Detroit, The Fillmore
Sept. 15, McKees Rocks, Pa., Roxian Theatre
Sept. 17, Baltimore, The Lyric Theater
Sept. 18, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
Sept. 20, New York City, Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 22, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 24, Charlotte, N.C., The Fillmore
Sept. 26, St Augustine, Fla., St Augustine Amphitheatre
Sept. 27, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 29, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Oct. 1, Dallas, Southside Ballroom
Oct. 3, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Oct. 5, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 6, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
Oct. 8, San Francisco, The Masonic
Oct. 9, San Francisco, The Masonic
Oct. 11, Portland, Ore., Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 12, Portland, Ore., Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 15, Vancouver, The Orpheum
Oct. 16, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
Oct. 18, Salt Lake City, Union Events Center
Oct. 19, Denver, Mission Ballroom
Oct. 22, Minneapolis, The Fillmore
Oct. 23, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 25, Cleveland, Temple Live
Oct. 26, Toronto, HISTORY