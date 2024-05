British rock icons The Sisters of Mercy to play Phoenix this fall

Legendary British rock band The Sisters of Mercy announced an upcoming North American fall tour, including a Phoenix date.They'll perform at The Van Buren on Oct. 3. Blaqk Audio is the supporting act.The Sisters of Mercy, who formed in Leeds, England, in 1980, are rare visitors to the Valley. Though they did play a show at Marquee Theatre in Tempe in May 2023, before that, their last local show was 2006.The Live Nation presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 14, Detroit, The FillmoreSept. 15, McKees Rocks, Pa., Roxian TheatreSept. 17, Baltimore, The Lyric TheaterSept. 18, Philadelphia, The Met PhiladelphiaSept. 20, New York City, Radio City Music HallSept. 22, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwaySept. 24, Charlotte, N.C., The FillmoreSept. 26, St Augustine, Fla., St Augustine AmphitheatreSept. 27, Atlanta, Coca-Cola RoxySept. 29, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at the Moody TheaterOct. 1, Dallas, Southside BallroomOct. 5, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreOct. 6, Los Angeles, Greek TheatreOct. 8, San Francisco, The MasonicOct. 9, San Francisco, The MasonicOct. 11, Portland, Ore., Crystal BallroomOct. 12, Portland, Ore., Crystal BallroomOct. 15, Vancouver, The OrpheumOct. 16, Seattle, Paramount TheatreOct. 18, Salt Lake City, Union Events CenterOct. 19, Denver, Mission BallroomOct. 22, Minneapolis, The FillmoreOct. 23, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomOct. 25, Cleveland, Temple LiveOct. 26, Toronto, HISTORY