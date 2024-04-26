Imagine Dragons tickets now on sale for fall concert in Phoenix

Imagine Dragons will embark on their biggest tour yet beginning this summer, and Phoenix will be one of the stops.
They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 6.
This summer, the band will release their sixth studio album, "Loom."
Tickets are now on sale for the Phoenix show April 26. Cost begins around $140 for remaining seats. VIP experiences are available including packages that offers a signed guitar played by a member of Imagine Dragons on stage that night, a backstage tour, on-stage photo, and more! All VIP packages include early entry, digital activities and exclusive merchandise.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
July 30, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 2, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 4, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 6, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Aug. 8, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Aug. 12, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 14, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 16, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 18, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 20, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 22, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 23, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 26, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 28, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 30, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 1, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 4, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 6, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 8, Ridgedale, Mo., Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena
Sept. 28, Seattle, The Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 29, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Oct. 2, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 5, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 6, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 9, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 11, Salt Lake City, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17, Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 20, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 22, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl