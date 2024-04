Imagine Dragons tickets now on sale for fall concert in Phoenix

Imagine Dragons will embark on their biggest tour yet beginning this summer, and Phoenix will be one of the stops.They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 6.This summer, the band will release their sixth studio album, "Loom." Tickets are now on sale for the Phoenix show April 26. Cost begins around $140 for remaining seats. VIP experiences are available including packages that offers a signed guitar played by a member of Imagine Dragons on stage that night, a backstage tour, on-stage photo, and more! All VIP packages include early entry, digital activities and exclusive merchandise.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar July 30, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionAug. 2, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAug. 4, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 6, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterAug. 8, Toronto, Budweiser StageAug. 12, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreAug. 14, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star LakeAug. 16, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreAug. 18, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreAug. 20, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterAug. 22, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveAug. 23, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post PavilionAug. 26, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterAug. 28, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionAug. 30, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreSept. 1, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 4, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionSept. 6, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanSept. 8, Ridgedale, Mo., Thunder Ridge Nature’s ArenaSept. 28, Seattle, The Gorge AmphitheatreSept. 29, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterOct. 2, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota AmphitheatreOct. 5, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreOct. 9, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterOct. 11, Salt Lake City, Utah First Credit Union AmphitheatreOct. 17, Denver, Red Rocks AmphitheatreOct. 20, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreOct. 22, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl