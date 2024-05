Slipknot's 25th anniversary tour will come to Phoenix in September

It's been 25 years since Slipknot burst onto the metal scene, and to celebrate, they're going out on tour.The Here Comes the Pain Tour will stop at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 15. Knocked Loose and Vended are the supporting acts.“Every time I've walked on stage, it's never been about how many people have been there because my culture, the maggots, always show up,” says founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan with a smile. “But as we’ve grown as a band, we have had fewer and fewer of those intimate, personal moments, trading them for massive ones. So we're gonna make it more personal on the anniversary, but how remains to be seen! Just get ready to have your face kicked in. Because we just do what we do, spread that maggot culture – that disease. And you've been infected.” The artist presale began today. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar May 12, Daytona Beach, Fla., Welcome To RockvilleMay 19, Columbus, Ohio, Sonic Temple FestivalAug. 6, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterAug. 7, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star LakeAug. 9, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaAug. 10, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionAug. 12, New York City, Madison Square GardenAug. 14, Gilford, N.H., BankNH PavilionAug. 15, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterAug. 17, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaSept. 1, Pryor, Okla., ROCKLAHOMASept. 7, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreSept. 8, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Styles Resorts AmphitheaterSept. 9, Louisville, Ky., Louder Than LifeSept. 11, Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterSept. 13, Inglewood, Calif., Intuit DomeSept. 17, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterSept. 18, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionSept. 21, Des Moines, Iowa, Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks ParkOct. 11, Sacramento, Calif., Aftershock Festival