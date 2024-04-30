 Slipknot Phoenix concert brings 25th-anniversary tour to town in fall | Phoenix New Times
Slipknot's 25th anniversary tour will come to Phoenix in September

The masked men will take over Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with Knocked Loose and Vended.
April 30, 2024
Slipknot is coming to Phoenix in September.
It's been 25 years since Slipknot burst onto the metal scene, and to celebrate, they're going out on tour.

The Here Comes the Pain Tour will stop at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 15. Knocked Loose and Vended are the supporting acts.

“Every time I've walked on stage, it's never been about how many people have been there because my culture, the maggots, always show up,” says founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan with a smile. “But as we’ve grown as a band, we have had fewer and fewer of those intimate, personal moments, trading them for massive ones. So we're gonna make it more personal on the anniversary, but how remains to be seen! Just get ready to have your face kicked in. Because we just do what we do, spread that maggot culture – that disease. And you've been infected.”

The artist presale began today. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

May 12, Daytona Beach, Fla., Welcome To Rockville
May 19, Columbus, Ohio, Sonic Temple Festival
Aug. 6, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 7, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 9, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 10, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 12, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14, Gilford, N.H., BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 15, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Aug. 17, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 1, Pryor, Okla., ROCKLAHOMA
Sept. 7, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 8, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 9, Louisville, Ky., Louder Than Life
Sept. 11, Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 13, Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome
Sept. 15, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 17, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Sept. 18, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 21, Des Moines, Iowa, Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park
Oct. 11, Sacramento, Calif., Aftershock Festival
