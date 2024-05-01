Live Nation's $25 ticket sale includes more than 100 Phoenix concerts

In Phoenix, Concert Week will drop the price of more than 100 shows around the Valley that take place from May through December.
There are some very big shows on this year's list, including Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins at Chase Field on Sept. 18, Janet Jackson with Nelly on July 30 and Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on June 9.
Most of the shows on Phoenix's list are concerts, but other events such as Dr. Jordan B. Peterson on May 14, Sesame Street Live on June 22 and Dane Cook on Dec. 13 are also included in the promotion.
The sale runs May 8 to 14 or as long as supplies last. T-Mobile customers and people with Rakuten accounts can gain early access to the sale on May 7. The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin at 7 a.m. on May 8 and run through 11:59 p.m. on May 14.
The full list of Phoenix events that are eligible for the Concert Week promotion is below. And for more local concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Arizona Financial Theatre
- Dr. Jordan B. Peterson (May 14)
- Jacob Collier with Kimbra (May 16)
- Gunna with Flo Milli (May 21)
- Amon Amarth with Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul (May 23)
- Maggie Rogers with The Japanese House (May 24)
- The Kid LAROI with glaive & Chase Shakur (May 29)
- Hasan Minhaj (May 31)
- Sarah McLachlan with Feist (June 4)
- Cavetown & Mother Mother with Destroy Boys (June 7)
- Maren Morris (June 8)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band with Joe Purdy (June 11)
- "Sesame Street" Live (June 22)
- It’s Time Presents: Girls Night Out Tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Naomi Raine & Wanda (June 27)
- 94.5 BIG’s Totally Tubular Festival with Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow & The Plimsouls (July 3)
- Cole Swindell with Dylan Scott & Restless Road (July 11)
- Hombres G (July 12)
- Gabito Ballesteros (July 13)
- The Marías with Automatic (July 20)
- O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums (Aug. 7)
- An Evening with The Pretenders (Aug. 10)
- Wallows with BENEE (Aug. 12)
- Halestorm & I Prevail with Hollywood Undead & Fit For A King (Aug. 16)
- Stone Temple Pilots & +LIVE+ with Soul Asylum (Aug. 19)
- Lamb of God & Mastodon with Kerry King & Malevolence (Aug. 23)
- 311 with AWOLNATION & Neon Trees (Aug. 24)
- Blue October, Switchfoot & Matt Nathanson (Sept. 1)
- KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 (Sept. 6)
- Alec Benjamin with Matt Hansen (Sept. 7)
- Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov with The Secret Sisters (Sept. 15)
- Two Door Cinema Club with Petey (Sept. 24)
- Goth Babe with The Aces (Sept. 27)
- Stephanie Miller, Frangela, Hal Sparks & John Fugelsang (Sept. 28)
- Sum 41 with The Interrupters & Many Eyes (Oct. 2)
- An Evening with The Avett Brothers (Oct. 9)
- Dashboard Confessional with Boys Like Girls & Taylor Acorn (Oct. 22)
- Dane Cook (Dec. 13)
Chase Field
- Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas (Sept. 18)
Crescent Ballroom
- KYLE with Johnny 2 Phones & Jay Eazy (May 17)
- José Madero (June 25)
- Pedro the Lion with Danielle Durack (July 16)
Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
- Cigarettes After Sex (Oct. 8)
Footprint Center
- Feid (May 11)
- The Doobie Brothers with The Robert Cray Band (June 26)
- AJR with mxmtoon & Almost Monday (July 12)
- Hootie & the Blowfish with Collective Soul & Edwin McCain (July 13)
- Janet Jackson with Nelly (July 30)
- Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago: Heart & Soul Tour 2024 (Aug. 29)
- Santana + Counting Crows (Sept. 2)
- Lindsey Stirling with Saint Motel (Sept. 9)
- Peso Pluma (Sept. 23)
Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
- Il Divo (July 16)
The Nile Theatre, Mesa
- Tokyo Police Club with Born Ruffians (Sept. 29)
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- 21 Savage with J.I.D., Nardo Wick & 21 Lil Harold (May 11)
- Avril Lavigne with All Time Low and Royal & the Serpent (June 2)
- Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade (June 9)
- Caifanes & Café Tacvba (June 11)
- The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV with Mýa, Total & 702 (July 2)
- Cage The Elephant with Young the Giant & Bakar (July 5)
- New Kids On The Block with very special guests Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff (July 9)
- Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney (July 24)
- "Barbie" The Movie: In Concert Performed by the Barbie Land™ Sinfonietta (July 30)
- Niall Horan with Del Water Gap (July 31)
- Megadeth with Mudvayne & All That Remains (Aug. 8)
- Limp Bizkit with Bones with Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff (Aug. 16)
- Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani & Jason Bonham with Loverboy (Aug. 20)
- Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid with Common Kings and The Elovaters (Aug. 25)
- ALT AZ 93-3 Birthday Bash with Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons World Tour with AFI, Poppy & KennyHoopla (Sept. 1)
- Creed with 3 Doors Down & Finger Eleven (Sept. 4)
- Dan + Shay with Jake Owen & Dylan Marlowe (Sept. 5)
- Five Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson & Slaughter to Prevail (Sept. 10)
- Train & REO Speedwagon with Yacht Rock Revue (Sept. 11)
- The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour - Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani & Damian (Sept. 12)
- Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox (Sept. 14)
- Slipknot with Knocked Loose & Vended (Sept. 15)
- Glass Animals with Eyedress (Sept. 17)
- Korn with Gojira & Spiritbox (Oct. 3)
- Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell & Chris Olsen (Oct. 16)
- Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Daughtry & Lakeview (Oct. 18)
- Grupo Firme (Oct. 19)
Thundercat Lounge
- One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk (May 24)
- Freddy Todd (June 29)
The Van Buren
- Marcus King with JJ Wilde May 15)
- The 502s with Zach Seabaugh (May 18)
- Warpaint with Sego (May 19)
- DannyLux (May 24)
- Microwave with Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man & Carpool Tunnel (May 25)
- Sean Paul with Farina (May 26)
- XAVIER RUDD with Bobby Alu (June 1)
- The Teskey Brothers with Pearl Charles (June 4)
- From Ashes to New with Point North, Ekoh, Phix & Elijah (June 5)
- Allen Stone (June 7)
- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (June 11)
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman (June 12)
- Echo & the Bunnymen (June 13)
- X Ambassadors with New West, Rowan Drake (June 14)
- Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with Remo Drive & BabyJake (June 21)
- Drive-By Truckers (June 23)
- DIIV (June 25)
- The Eric Andre Show Live (June 29)
- Iron & Wine with Amythyst Kiah (July 2)
- PVRIS with Pale Waves (July 9)
- Louie Thesinger with Chris Pérez Band (July 17)
- As I Lay Dying with Chelsea Grin & Entheos (Aug. 7)
- STRFKR with Holy Wave & Ruth Radele (Aug. 8)
- Caloncho (Aug. 11)
- The Airborne Toxic Event (Sept. 7)
- Matisse (Sept. 11)
- Chromeo & The Midnight with Ruth Radelet (Sept. 16)
- Peter Hook & The Light (Sept. 17)
- Lord of the Lost (Sept. 26)
- The National Parks (Oct. 5)
- Lawrence (Oct. 8)
- Hatebreed with Carcass, Harm’s Way & Crypta (Oct. 14)
- Testament & Kreator with Possessed (Oct. 24)