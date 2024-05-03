Where to park for the Rolling Stones concert at State Farm Stadium

One of the biggest concerts of 2024 is happening on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale: The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds Tour.
If you're not planning to take a rideshare to the event, here's the parking situation around the stadium.
State Farm Stadium recommends reserving parking in advance through SeatGeek. General parking is $30 and preferred parking is $75.
According to the State Farm Stadium website, general parking access points are available via Glendale Avenue or Cardinals Way from Loop 101 as well as from surface streets including 91st and 99th avenues. Preferred parking can only be accessed by entering the lot at Maryland Avenue and 95th Avenue. From the south, guests should exit Loop 101 at Cardinals Way. From the north, drivers should exit Loop 101 at Glendale Avenue, turning west to 99th Avenue, and turning east onto Maryland Avenue.
Another option is to park at Westgate, the dining and entertainment complex just north of the stadium.
On event days at State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena, paid parking is implemented four hours before an event through two hours after the event begins. Parking rates vary depending on the event, and all parking is cashless.
For Westgate parking questions, call 844-236-2011.