Metal legends Megadeth to stop in Phoenix on summer tour

Megadeth has announced an upcoming tour, and Phoenix is one of the stops.They'll bring the Destroy All Enemies Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 8. Mudvayne and All That Remains are the supporting acts.Performing classic hits from "Rust in Peace," "Countdown to Extinction" and more, the tour also brings Dave Mustaine and bandmates back to North America to perform their latest studio album "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!""Our Crush the World Tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” Dave Mustaine said in the tour announcement, referring to the band's most recent excursion. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before and we are closer to each other, onstage and off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we Destroy All Enemies.”Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Ticketmaster website . A number of VIP packages and upgrades are available.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Aug. 2, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPAug. 3, Houston, 713 Music HallAug. 5, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterAug. 6, Denver, Ball ArenaAug. 9, Los Angeles, YouTube TheaterAug. 10, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at ConcordAug. 12, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreAug. 13, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAug. 16, Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & CasinoAug. 17, Salt Lake City, Maverick ArenaAug. 20, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryAug. 21, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterAug. 23, Macon, Ga., Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*Aug. 24, West Palm Beach, Fla., IThink Financial AmphitheatreSept. 3, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreSept. 5, Huntington, W.V., Marshall Health Network Arena*Sept. 6, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionSept. 7, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekSept. 9, Reading, Pa., Santander Arena*Sept. 10, Albany, N.Y., MVP ArenaSept. 11, Boston, Leader BankSept. 13, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center For The ArtsSept. 14, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterSept. 15, Richmond, Va., Virginia Credit Union Live!*Sept. 17, Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music CenterSept. 18, Pittsburgh, Stage AESept. 20, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterSept. 21, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 24, Minneapolis, The ArmorySept. 26, St Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STLSept. 27, Southaven, Miss., Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden GroveSept. 28, Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Municipal Auditorium