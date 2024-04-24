Metal legends Megadeth to stop in Phoenix on summer tour

Megadeth has announced an upcoming tour, and Phoenix is one of the stops.
They'll bring the Destroy All Enemies Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 8. Mudvayne and All That Remains are the supporting acts.
Performing classic hits from "Rust in Peace," "Countdown to Extinction" and more, the tour also brings Dave Mustaine and bandmates back to North America to perform their latest studio album "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!"
"Our Crush the World Tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” Dave Mustaine said in the tour announcement, referring to the band's most recent excursion. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before and we are closer to each other, onstage and off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we Destroy All Enemies.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Ticketmaster website. A number of VIP packages and upgrades are available.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Aug. 2, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
Aug. 3, Houston, 713 Music Hall
Aug. 5, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 6, Denver, Ball Arena
Aug. 8, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 9, Los Angeles, YouTube Theater
Aug. 10, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 12, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 13, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 16, Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Aug. 17, Salt Lake City, Maverick Arena
Aug. 20, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 21, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23, Macon, Ga., Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
Aug. 24, West Palm Beach, Fla., IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 3, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 5, Huntington, W.V., Marshall Health Network Arena*
Sept. 6, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 7, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 9, Reading, Pa., Santander Arena*
Sept. 10, Albany, N.Y., MVP Arena
Sept. 11, Boston, Leader Bank
Sept. 13, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept. 14, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 15, Richmond, Va., Virginia Credit Union Live!*
Sept. 17, Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 18, Pittsburgh, Stage AE
Sept. 20, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 21, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 24, Minneapolis, The Armory
Sept. 26, St Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept. 27, Southaven, Miss., Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept. 28, Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Municipal Auditorium