Here are Phoenix’s best Cinco de Mayo parties and events in 2024

Where to celebrate Cinco around the Valley from May 3 to 5.
April 29, 2024
The Cinco celebration at Cobra Arcade Bar will include drinks, games and other fun.
The Cinco celebration at Cobra Arcade Bar will include drinks, games and other fun. Benjamin Leatherman
There’s more to Cinco de Mayo than just wild parties, gringo. The first thing you should know about the annual holiday is that it’s a celebration with roots in Mexico’s history, commemorating the country’s unlikely victory over the French army during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

These days, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated more in the U.S. during a day filled with fiestas and cultural events. A similar scene unfolds in the Valley, where street festivals and numerous parties at local bars, clubs, and drinkeries occur each year.

Such will be the case during Cinco de Mayo in 2024, which falls on a weekend. Here’s a rundown of metro Phoenix’s biggest festivals, parties, and events from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.

¡Salud!

Aunt Chilada's

7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive
Aunt Chilada's annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta have been a local hallmark of the holiday for decades. This year’s edition kicks off at noon and will include giveaways, drink specials and other fun. Live music and entertainment starts at 2 p.m. with performances throughout the afternoon and evening from The Jokerz, Guadalajara Dancers and the Raun Alosi Band. A $10 cover charge starts at 1 p.m. and can be purchased online in advance.

Blue Agave

7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale
The Cinco de Mayo festivities at Blue Agave on May 5 kick off at 9 a.m. with mimosas, espresso martinis, a small brunch menu and a DJ set. Local mariachis will perform from noon to 4 p.m. and karaoke starts at 9 p.m. Food and drink specials and various beer and liquor promos (including JAJA Tequila, Corona and Dos Equis) will be offered throughout the day. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-419-6375.

Casa Amigos

7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Rapper and trap music star Tee Grizzley will headline the Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration at Scottsdale tacos and tequila joint Casa Amigos on May 4. Appropriate dress is required for entry and will be strictly enforced. The party starts at 6 p.m. Free admission is available until 9 p.m., general admission is $15 and VIP tickets are $30 and include “skip the line” access.

C.A.S.A. Tempe is located just off Mill Avenue.
Benjamin Leatherman

C.A.S.A. Tempe

5 East Sixth St., Tempe
This indoor/outdoor bar just off Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe is planning a three-day “C.A.S.A. de Mayo” block party from May 3 to 5 with DJs, drinks and dancing each day. The party starts at 9 p.m. on May 3 and at 11 a.m. on May 4 and 5. Call 480-557-8226 for more details.

Casino Arizona

524 N. 92nd St., Scottsdale
The music of influential Tejano superstar Selena will be celebrated inside the Showroom at Casino Arizona during the Selena Super Show on May 3 and 4. The 90-minute-long tribute show starts at 7:30 p.m. each night and will feature such songs as “Como La Flor,” “Amor Prohibido” and “Cobardo.” Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 480-850-7777.

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

Washington Street and First Avenue
The annual Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival has been a staple of the holiday in the Valley since the mid-'90s. It's a daylong street party in downtown Phoenix offering a mix of traditional music and entertainment, food and drinks, cultural activities and local vendors. This year’s edition on May 4 will also include luche libre wrestling matches, mariachi musicians, giveaways, baile folklorico dancing, a kid zone and more. Two stages of live music are planned with headlining performances by Latin-funk legends WAR, reggae act Big Mountain and local bands Las Calakas and Znora. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. General admission is $5 in person before 5 p.m., $10 thereafter, and free for kids 10 and under. VIP tickets are $40 and include exclusive access to the stage and a private bar while the "Exclusivo" package is $75 and features three complimentary drinks and a street taco plate. Call 602-279-4669.

Cinco De Mayo Street Fair and Car Show

6062 S. Central Ave.
The South Plaza shopping center will host this free community event on May 5 featuring a lowrider show along with vendors, live entertainment and food trucks. Hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Call 602-276-6977 or email [email protected] for more info.

Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix.
Crescent Ballroom

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. Second Ave.
Long-running local band Jaleo, best known for their energetic and electrifying blends of salsa music and other Latin genres, will present a special Cinco afternoon edition of their Cafe Jaleo event at 2:30 p.m. on May 5. Tickets are $18 (plus fees) in advance and $23 (plus fees) on the day of the event. Call 602-716-2222.

Cobra Arcade Bar

801 N. Second St.
Cobra Arcade Bar’s annual Cinco De Mayo celebration from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on May 5 will include drink specials and hot spins from local DJs like Mrs. Xavier, Pvpi Fvnko, Chum Chum, Ellery and Joseph Torres. There’s no cover for the 21-and-over affair. Call 602-595-5873.

Desert Diamond Arena

9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale
Regional Mexican/Latin pop singer Pepe Aguilar’s "Jariepo Hasta Los Husesos" tour is scheduled to stop at Desert Diamond Arena on May 5. Members of his family, including his children Leonardo and Angela Aguilar, will also perform. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.50 to $75.50.

Diego Pops

4338 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Over-the-top thrills await at the three-day fiesta at Diego Pops in Scottsdale, including lucha libre wrestling matches, beer burros and a mechanical taco patrons can ride. Call 480-970-1007 for hours and other details.

Dos Gringos in Mesa.
Dos Gringos

Dos Gringos

1958 S. Greenfield Road, Mesa
Cinco de Mayo is a major deal at his Mexican beach bar-themed establishment. This year’s festivities on May 5 will have such over-the-top activities as an ice luge, oversized yard games, mariachi musicians, giant pinatas and even a donkey that delivers beers to patrons. DJs will also perform. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the cover starts at 1 p.m. Call 480-633-5525 for more info.

El Hefe

4425 N. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
This Scottsdale party hub will host five straight nights of festivities during its annual Cinco de Hefe celebration from May 1 to 5. Expect all manner of drinking, dancing and debauchery each night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-945-6200 for more details and admission info.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass

5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler
The Jalisco, Mexico-based technobanda ensemble, best known for their heartfelt ballads and for popularizing the quebradita dancing style in the '90s, are scheduled to perform inside The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass at 8 p.m. on May 5. Tickets start at $39.

The Hot Chick

4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale
The Hot Chick’s Cinco de Mayo party on May 5 will include arcade games and live entertainment by local DJs. You can also score food and drink specials. The party starts at noon. Call 480-550-7507 for complete info.
click to enlarge
The pool at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel.
Chris Malloy

Lylo Swim Club

400 W. Camelback Road
Lylo Swim Club will host the Salsa Bachata Pool Party on May 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. Patrons can swim, shake their moneymakers on the dance floor or enjoy cocktails and good vibes. DJ Calidad and DJ Papi Chulo will provide the beats. Swimwear or stylish summer attire is encouraged. Tickets for the 21-and-over are $20.

Madison Center for the Arts

5601 N. 16th St.
Grammy-nominated musician, composer and vocalist José Hernández will bring the Mariachi Sol de México to Madison Center for the Arts on May 5 for a special Cinco de Mayo concert at the venue. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are $30 to $65. Call 602-664-7777.

Maya

7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Blockbuster EDM duo Slander will headline the Cinco de Maya pool party at this Scottsdale dance destination. Gates open at noon and tickets are $85 per person.

The Mexicano

4801 E. Cactus Road
The three-day Cinco de Mayo fiesta from May 3 to 5 will include live DJs, fire dancers, lawn games, specialty drinks like Mexican candy shots, commemorative swag and more. Doors open at 11 a.m. each day. Call 602-812-2100 for more info.
click to enlarge
The dancefloor lights up at Stardust Pinbar.
Benjamin Leatherman

Stardust Pinbar

401 W. Van Buren St., Suite C
Get an early start to your Cinco de Mayo festivities during Stardust’s party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on May 4. DJ Chris Villa will be in the mix and there will be drink specials all night. Admission is free. Call 602-254-2931.

Thundercat Lounge

747 W. Van Buren St.
Show off your best perreo dance moves during the Gasolina Fiesta: Reggaeton Party on May 5. Reggaeton, dembow and Latin EDM tunes will pulsate throughout Thundercat Lounge’s main room during the 21-and-over dance event, which kicks off at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The Womack

5749 N. 7th Ave.
DJ Exquisite will spin up selections of salsa, mambo, Latin jazz, bachata and other danceable genres during a special “Cinco De Mambo” edition of Latin Lounge Sunday on May 5. A salsa lesson will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. with social dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission to the 21-and-over event are $10.

The Westin Tempe Hotel

11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
Dive into a day of fun at the Skysill Rooftop Lounge during its Cinco de Mayo pool party from noon to 4 p.m. on May 5. A local DJ will serve up beats throughout the afternoon and specials on margaritas and Corona Premier will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include one beer of glass of wine. Call 480-968-8885 for more information.

Westside Blues, Jazz & More

17045 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
This recently reopened nightclub and music venue will host a Cinco de Mayo performance by Carmela y Más – the local ensemble led by vocalist Carmela Ramirez that combines Latin jazz with salsa music and Afro-Cuban rhythms – from 3 to 6 p.m. on May 5. Admission is $20 plus a two-drink minimum. Call 602-761-6816.
