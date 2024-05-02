Darkstar Theater in Tempe updates its name and adds a new lobby bar

Dono Smith, a spokesman for Darkstar, says both changes have been in the works since 2022 and will help realize their original vision for the establishment.
The bar, previously a BMO Harris Bank branch, will function as a lobby where patrons can drink, socialize and relax while Darkstar’s main room will host performances by electronic dance music artists and DJs.
“We’ve always planned to have two different rooms — a lobby bar and the venue side — with two different vibes and were finally able to make it happen,” Smith says.
‘We had to hit pause on certain things’
Darkstar, a two-story dance destination popular with EDM fans, debuted in April 2022. Owner Scott Price, a local entrepreneur and restaurateur, used it to host numerous DJ events originally booked at Shady Park, one of several Tempe nightspots he owns.
Shady Park had become entangled in a public dispute and legal battle with Mirabella at ASU, a neighboring 20-story senior adult apartment building and "intergenerational community" operated by Arizona State University, due to noise issues from the nightspot’s EDM shows.
Price pulled the plug on DJs at Shady Park after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled in Mirabella's favor and imposed stringent noise restrictions on the nightspot and moved shows to Darkstar. Smith says it resulted in putting their plans for the nightspot on hold.
“When Shady Park stopped doing shows, we were forced to open Darkstar early,” Smith says. “We had to hit pause on certain things for the time being, but eventually got everything going again.”
‘A laidback hangout spot’
Smith says Darkstar’s new lobby bar will operate nightly and serve as an entrance to the establishment, a gateway to the venue side and a “laidback hangout spot” where 21-and-over patrons can drink, vibe and socialize before and after gigs or on other evenings throughout the week.
“It’s somewhere you can come with friends, have some drinks and have a good time,” Smith says.
A box office will also be located next to the curtained area leading the venue where patrons can buy tickets to upcoming shows. A nightly happy hour with two-for-one well cocktails takes place nightly from 8 to 10 p.m.
The bar will also host different events throughout the week, such as comedy shows, open mic nights and sets by local DJs and musicians.
“We'll try different programming throughout the week to give versatile options for people on Mill Avenue,” Smith says.
Those won’t be the only performances taking place at Darkstar.
Adding live music to the mixIn addition to adding the lobby bar, Smith says they've expanded space inside Darkstar's venue by rearranging or removing specific amenities. (For instance, both the outdoor patio area and an indoor bar were eliminated.)
Smith says the changes are part of a pivot towards hosting more concerts by local and touring bands inside the venue soon. (Hence the name change to Darkstar Theater.)
“We've always wanted to do more live music and bigger shows,” Smith says. “And the new layout of everything will allow us to be a little bit more versatile with the venue side.”
Darkstar has largely been focused on DJs over the last two years — including hosting gigs put on by Arizona-based EDM promoter Relentless Beats — but has occasionally featured acts like R&B/soul ensemble The Motet, live electronica trio SunSquabi and local tribute band AZ/DZ.
Smith says they’re refocusing Darkstar into more of a venue and won’t limit themselves to any specific type of live entertainment or musical style. They’ll continue to feature a lot of DJs and EDM, though.
“We’re going to look into having different options and try to throw a little bit of randomness into it,” he says. “We still have our long-term partnership with Relentless Beats. And since we have an increased capacity now for the venue, we're going to be bringing in some newer and bigger acts. We're excited about adding a new dimension to Darkstar.”