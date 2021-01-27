Phoenix New Times Is Looking for Music and Arts Writers

- Local
Stories about metro Phoenix musicians and artists are integral to our coverage, but we're open to much more, including articles about outdoor recreation, music venues, local history, shopping, architecture and design, events, and hobbies. We're particularly interested in stories that examine trends and issues going on in the local cultural scene and reflect the ways that people are consuming music and art now.
We're looking for writers who will pitch their own story ideas, take photos (smartphones are okay), and be open to assignments from New Times culture editor Jennifer Goldberg. Reliability and the ability to meet deadlines are crucial.
If you have expressed interest before, feel free to resubmit your info. Please email links to published articles and/or unpublished writing samples and a few story ideas to jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com.
