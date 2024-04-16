Comedian Kevin Hart announces fall 2024 Phoenix show

[ { "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size", "component": "18478561", "insertPoint": "2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "2" },{ "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "16759093", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "17980324", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "16759092", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "17980324", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 24 },{ "name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "16759094", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 24 } ]





He'll bring the Acting My Age tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 11.



Hart's previous tour, Reality Check, was the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023, according to Billboard magazine. This time, the comedian wants a more personal experience.



“Acting My Age is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart said in the tour announcement. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”



Tickets will be available starting with presales at 10 a.m. on Wednesday before the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday on the



The full list of tour dates is below.



June 29, Westbury, N.Y., Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

June 30, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center

July 12, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas

July 13, Edmonton, Alberta, Kinsmen Park

July 14, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas

July 18, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena

July 20, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Mid-Hudson Civic Center

Aug. 3, St. Louis, Fox Theatre

Aug. 23, Seattle, WAMU Theater

Aug. 24, Portland, Ore., Keller Auditorium

Aug. 25, Spokane, Wash., ONE Spokane Stadium

Sept. 13, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall

Sept. 20, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 27, Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Oct. 5, Denver, Bellco Theatre

Oct. 11, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 18, Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust Theatre

Oct. 25, Oakland, Calif., Paramount Theatre

Nov. 9, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 15, Cleveland, State Theatre

Dec. 4, Philadelphia, The Met Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced a new run of performance dates on Tuesday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.He'll bring the Acting My Age tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 11.Hart's previous tour, Reality Check, was the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023, according to Billboard magazine. This time, the comedian wants a more personal experience.“Acting My Age is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart said in the tour announcement. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”Tickets will be available starting with presales at 10 a.m. on Wednesday before the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Kevin Hart website . There will also be a limited amount of VIP tickets available for select dates.The full list of tour dates is below.June 29, Westbury, N.Y., Flagstar at Westbury Music FairJune 30, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterJuly 12, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las VegasJuly 13, Edmonton, Alberta, Kinsmen ParkJuly 14, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las VegasJuly 18, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun ArenaJuly 20, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Mid-Hudson Civic CenterAug. 3, St. Louis, Fox TheatreAug. 23, Seattle, WAMU TheaterAug. 24, Portland, Ore., Keller AuditoriumAug. 25, Spokane, Wash., ONE Spokane StadiumSept. 13, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution HallSept. 20, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSept. 27, Richmond, VA – Altria TheaterOct. 5, Denver, Bellco TheatreOct. 18, Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust TheatreOct. 25, Oakland, Calif., Paramount TheatreNov. 9, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayNov. 15, Cleveland, State TheatreDec. 4, Philadelphia, The Met