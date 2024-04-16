 Comedian Kevin Hart announces fall 2024 Phoenix show | Phoenix New Times
Comedian Kevin Hart announces fall 2024 Phoenix show

He's bringing the Acting My Age tour to Arizona Financial Theatre in October.
April 16, 2024
Kevin Hart is coming to town.
Kevin Hart is coming to town.
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced a new run of performance dates on Tuesday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

He'll bring the Acting My Age tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 11.

Hart's previous tour, Reality Check, was the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023, according to Billboard magazine. This time, the comedian wants a more personal experience.

“Acting My Age is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart said in the tour announcement. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”

Tickets will be available starting with presales at 10 a.m. on Wednesday before the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Kevin Hart website. There will also be a limited amount of VIP tickets available for select dates.

The full list of tour dates is below.

June 29, Westbury, N.Y., Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
June 30, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
July 12, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas
July 13, Edmonton, Alberta, Kinsmen Park
July 14, Las Vegas,  Resorts World Las Vegas
July 18, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
July 20, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Mid-Hudson Civic Center
Aug. 3, St. Louis, Fox Theatre
Aug. 23, Seattle, WAMU Theater
Aug. 24, Portland, Ore., Keller Auditorium
Aug. 25, Spokane, Wash., ONE Spokane Stadium
Sept. 13, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
Sept. 20, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sept. 27, Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
Oct. 5, Denver, Bellco Theatre
Oct. 11, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 18, Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust Theatre
Oct. 25, Oakland, Calif., Paramount Theatre
Nov. 9, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 15, Cleveland, State Theatre
Dec. 4, Philadelphia, The Met
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor of Phoenix New Times
