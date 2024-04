Billie Eilish announces December 2024 Phoenix concert

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced a fall 2024 world tour on Monday morning.The award-winning 22-year-old star will take the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour through North American, Australia and Europe beginning in September.The tour will stop at Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on Dec. 13."Hit Me Hard and Soft," Eilish's third album, will debut on May 17.Her last show in the Valley was also at Desert Diamond Arena, back when it was called Gila River Arena, in April 2022.An American Express cardholder presale will begin at noon on Tuesday, as will an artist presale. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting on Friday. For presale and general ticket info, visit the Ticketmaster website The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.Sept. 29, Québec, Centre VideotronOct. 1, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaOct. 2, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaOct. 4, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaOct. 5, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterOct. 7, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaOct. 9, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterOct. 11 Boston, TD GardenOct. 13, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints ArenaOct. 16, New York City, Madison Square GardenOct. 17, New York City, Madison Square GardenOct. 18, New York City, Madison Square GardenNov. 2, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaNov. 3, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaNov. 6, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaNov. 8, Cincinnati, Heritage Bank CenterNov. 10, Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy CenterNov. 11, Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy CenterNov. 13, Chicago, United CenterNov. 14, Chicago, United CenterNov. 16, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile CenterNov. 17, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center OmahaNov. 19, Denver, Ball ArenaNov. 20, Denver, Ball ArenaDec. 3, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaDec. 5, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaDec. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaDec. 8, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterDec. 10, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center at San JoseDec. 11, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center at San JoseDec. 15, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumDec. 16, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumDec. 17, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum