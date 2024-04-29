Billie Eilish announces December 2024 Phoenix concert

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced a fall 2024 world tour on Monday morning.
The award-winning 22-year-old star will take the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour through North American, Australia and Europe beginning in September.
The tour will stop at Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on Dec. 13.
"Hit Me Hard and Soft," Eilish's third album, will debut on May 17.
Her last show in the Valley was also at Desert Diamond Arena, back when it was called Gila River Arena, in April 2022.
An American Express cardholder presale will begin at noon on Tuesday, as will an artist presale. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting on Friday. For presale and general ticket info, visit the Ticketmaster website.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 29, Québec, Centre Videotron
Oct. 1, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 2, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 4, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 5, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 7, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 9, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Oct. 11 Boston, TD Garden
Oct. 13, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 16, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Oct. 17, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Oct. 18, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Nov. 2, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Nov. 3, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Nov. 6, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 8, Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center
Nov. 10, Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 11, Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 13, Chicago, United Center
Nov. 14, Chicago, United Center
Nov. 16, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
Nov. 17, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center Omaha
Nov. 19, Denver, Ball Arena
Nov. 20, Denver, Ball Arena
Dec. 3, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Dec. 5, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 8, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Dec. 10, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center at San Jose
Dec. 11, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center at San Jose
Dec. 13, Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 15, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
Dec. 16, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
Dec. 17, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum