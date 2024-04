Aerosmith restarts farewell tour with new Phoenix concert date

Legendary rock band Aerosmith announced Wednesday that they will restart their farewell Peace Out Tour this fall.The Phoenix concert will take place on Oct. 31 at Footprint Center. The Black Crowes, who are also playing in Phoenix on Wednesday, are the supporting act.Aerosmith initially announced the tour in May 2023. At that time, the scheduled Phoenix date was Dec. 10, 2023.In September 2023, the band postponed all shows so that frontman Steven Tyler could recover from a vocal injury that was "more serious than initially thought." Tickets will go on sale for the Oct. 31 show at 10 a.m. on Friday.The list of rescheduled dates is below, and for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 20, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints ArenaSept. 23, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterSept. 26, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! CenterSept. 29, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseOct. 2, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterOct. 5, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling ArenaOct. 8, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaOct. 11, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaOct. 14, St Louis, Enterprise CenterOct. 17, Cincinnati, Heritage Bank ArenaOct. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaNov. 3, San Antonio, Frost Bank CenterNov. 6, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterNov. 9, Dallas, American Airlines CenterNov. 12, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterNov. 15, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health CenterNov. 18, Denver, Ball ArenaNov. 21, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterNov. 24, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaNov. 27, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterNov. 30, San Francisco, Chase CenterDec. 4, San Jose, Calif., SAP CenterDec. 7, Los Angeles, The Kia ForumDec. 28, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterDec. 31, Boston, TD GardenJan. 4, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaJan. 7, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaJan. 10, Montreal, Bell CentreJan. 13, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein CenterJan. 16, Indianapolis, Gainbridge FieldhouseJan. 19, Chicago, United CenterJan. 22, St Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy CenterJan. 25, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile CenterFeb. 11, Orlando, Fla., Kia CenterFeb. 14, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaFeb. 17, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank ArenaFeb. 20, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaFeb. 23, New York City, Madison Square GardenFeb. 26, Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center