Aerosmith restarts farewell tour with new Phoenix concert date

Legendary rock band Aerosmith announced Wednesday that they will restart their farewell Peace Out Tour this fall.
The Phoenix concert will take place on Oct. 31 at Footprint Center. The Black Crowes, who are also playing in Phoenix on Wednesday, are the supporting act.
Aerosmith initially announced the tour in May 2023. At that time, the scheduled Phoenix date was Dec. 10, 2023.
In September 2023, the band postponed all shows so that frontman Steven Tyler could recover from a vocal injury that was "more serious than initially thought."
Tickets will go on sale for the Oct. 31 show at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The list of rescheduled dates is below, and for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 20, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 23, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 26, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 29, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct. 2, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Oct. 5, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena
Oct. 8, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Oct. 11, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Oct. 14, St Louis, Enterprise Center
Oct. 17, Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Arena
Oct. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 31, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Nov. 3, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
Nov. 6, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Nov. 9, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Nov. 12, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
Nov. 15, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
Nov. 18, Denver, Ball Arena
Nov. 21, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Nov. 24, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 27, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Nov. 30, San Francisco, Chase Center
Dec. 4, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
Dec. 7, Los Angeles, The Kia Forum
Dec. 28, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Dec. 31, Boston, TD Garden
Jan. 4, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 7, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 10, Montreal, Bell Centre
Jan. 13, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
Jan. 16, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Jan. 19, Chicago, United Center
Jan. 22, St Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 25, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
Feb. 11, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Feb. 14, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
Feb. 17, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank Arena
Feb. 20, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
Feb. 23, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Feb. 26, Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center