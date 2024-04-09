The Black Crowes return to Phoenix with first new music in 15 years

click to enlarge Black Crowes bassist Sven Pipien, center, has known Rich Robinson, left, and Christ Robinson, right, since high school. Ross Halfin

The Black Crowes. With Billy Tibbals. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St. Tickets start at $53.

Sven Pipien has been the bassist for the rock band The Black Crowes since 1997. But his relationship with frontmen and brothers Chris and Rich Robinson goes as far back as the 1980s, when they all went to high school together.The band are back with their first new album of original material in 15 years, “Happiness Bastards,” which debuted on March 15, and the corresponding world tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Wednesday.Phoenix New Times talked to Pipien about "Happiness Bastards" — whose title is inspired by a '60s Beat novel by Kirby Doyle — and why it took over a decade to get some original music.The gap partly stems from a very public feud between the Robinson brothers, who didn’t speak to each other from 2015 to 2019. Pipien says the title “Happiness Bastards” is apropos for the band as they enter into an new era.Surprisingly, it only took a short time to complete the LP, just under three weeks.“I mean it took a little bit longer than that altogether, but the actual recording was around two and a half weeks," Pipien says. "And then there were some additional things that had to be added on, and taken off, to finalize it.”Another reason for the fast turnaround was the songs had already been written. Rich Robinson is incredibly prolific at songwriting and according to Pipien, he can have 30 to 40 ready in six months.For this album, the band worked with renowned producer Jay Joyce, who has led other legendary acts like The Wallflowers and Zac Brown Band. Sometimes a producer will goad the creatives to get more material out of them, but in this case, Joyce played to the Robinsons' strengths. He seemed to understand their creative nuances, possibly keeping the brothers from clashing if he thought that’s where things were headed.Moreover, Joyce prioritized each track instead of the entire record. Pipien says it was a special touch, and made for a better album.“He was just so into the vibe of songs and if something wasn't working, we would just scrap it and move on to something else,” Pipien says. And there was another aspect of Joyce’s management style that was important: “The thing about Jay was, he's one of the few people I've seen and come across that are able to deal with both Chris and Rich equally.”It’s not really clear what happened between the Robinson brothers to cause a rift and the ultimate breakup of the group. But the brothers have a reputation for being capricious. “And I just know sometimes it's like a weather storm coming through," says Pipien. "You just gotta let it happen. And if it rains, it rains. If it doesn't, that's good too.”Whatever happened, their reconciliation put the force that is The Black Crowes back where it belongs, in the music. Joyce, perhaps innately, was determined to keep it there."Just by the force of his personality, and the luck of the draw, it happened to match with both of them," Pipien says, "both together and individually, that's just what made it work.”Pipien has known the Robinsons since high school and he's probably seen every aspect of the brothers' relationship. He doesn’t reveal any of those dynamics, but when asked if through the years he's been the band's peacekeeper, he sidesteps the implication.“I don't know if I would say that I'm there to keep the peace, but it's just my natural tendency and like you said, I've known them since we were kids and I've seen the dynamic. I can't claim to understand it, but I maybe understand it more than most," he saysThrough the lingering acrimony of the breakup, Chris Robinson formed a band of his own in 2016 called The Magpie Salute, which Pipien joined. Instead of riding it out through the band’s nadir doing nothing, he found solace behind his instrument.He loved it, he says. The idea to move past what The Black Crowes were and focus on other music was essential because, at the time, the idea of The Black Crowes coming together again was unforeseeable.“It wasn't gonna be happening unless Chris and Rich somehow made up. There wasn't gonna be any Black Crowes music.”However, three years later, The Black Crowes officially reunified, just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their watershed album “Shake Your Money Maker.” That led to a world tour spanning 20 countries, which is a rewarding feat, but stressful nonetheless.“I'll speak for myself and just say I love being out on the road," Pipien says. "It's a chance to kind of dial back the chaotic nature of the society that we're living in. And we're just out at sea, so to speak. And that's just always been a rejuvenating thing for me. And then on top of that, you get to go out and play a wonderful venue in front of fans that listen to the music that has changed their lives, and it means so much to them.”In early April, just about the time he plays the Phoenix leg, Pipien will celebrate his fifth anniversary with his wife. Although they don’t have any children, they do look after his sister’s from time to time. He says that is the core of his family and it's something he looks forward to when the last chord gets played.“There's so many years in the past where I was, you know, not necessarily in a committed relationship and being out on the road. I think it just gets so disorienting and then you come home and you're by yourself. And so I thank my lucky stars that I have a wonderful wife to come home to.”He's happy to be playing in Phoenix, too. It’s a town he’s played many times over and it’s one of his favorites.“I'm not sure why that exactly is," he says "You expect that from certain other cities that have the name, but I think Phoenix should be Rock City as well. I mean, every show that I recall has been surprisingly good.”