Phoenix gets new Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow tour date

Last June, when Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons on a DWI charge, he asked if it was "going to ruin the tour." Which tour? The Forget Tomorrow world tour that kicked off in April. We now know that the tour will go on and on, and even include a new date at Phoenix at the Footprint Center on Jan. 23, 2025.
Timberlake has had a pretty rough past couple of years. The "Selfish" singer made news again last Friday when he accepted a plea deal for the offense and made a public apology for his actions at a press conference. He also earned the ire of his ex Britney Spears' fans for alleged misdeeds as detailed in her autobiography.
But don't cry this man a river. He's proving to be unstoppable. His tour has already sold more than one million tickets for 95+ performances in 60 cities. The concert will include plenty of stage antics and singalongs to make this a truly memorable show. Timberlake will perform off his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, and play classics like “My Love,” “Cry Me a River,” “Suit & Tie,” “Rock Your Body,” and “SexyBack."
Verizon and Citi presales for the show start Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. on justintimberlake.com. New North America tour dates for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour are below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Jan. 13, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Jan. 15, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
Jan. 18, Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
Jan. 20, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Jan. 23, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Jan. 25, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Jan. 28, Denver, Ball Arena
Feb. 3, Austin, Texas, Moody Center