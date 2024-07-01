Arizona State Fair announces 2024 concert series. Here’s the lineup

Also returning: You’ll have to buy a reserved seating ticket to see each performance.
On Monday, the state fair announced the Coliseum Concert Series lineup for the 2024 event, which runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 27.
Artists and bands scheduled to perform include pop-punk act The All-American Rejects, ‘90s rapper Vanilla Ice, onetime boy band Big Time Rush and R&B singer Montell Jordan.
Concerts will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum located at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
As with last year’s edition of the fair, reserved seating tickets are required for each Coliseum Concert Series performance. Admission to the fair is included.
“We are thrilled to offer a variety of captivating performances, ensuring an entertainment experience that spans genres and generations,” Wanell Costello, the fair's executive director, stated in the announcement.
Arizona State Fair 2024 concert lineup
Here’s a complete list of artists and bands that have been announced so far. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and there are no openers.
- Saturday, Oct. 12: The All-American Rejects
- Friday, Oct. 18: I Love the '90s Tour feat. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell Jordan
- Friday, October 25: Big Time Rush
Additional concerts may be announced in the coming months.
Concerts at the Arizona State Fair
Concerts by chart-topping bands and musicians have been a hallmark of the Arizona State Fair dating back to the 1960s. Legendary names who have performed at the event over the years include Nirvana, Korn, Morrissey, Green Day, KISS, Snoop Dog, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Alice Cooper, Merle Haggard and Foo Fighters.
For decades, performances in the coliseum were largely free for fairgoers, save for reserved seats on the floor of the venue.
When the concert series returned in 2023 after a four-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, fair organizers began requiring a ticket purchase for each seat to help offset costs.
“The post-pandemic music industry forced us to evolve our business model and in order to bring back headliner talent, every seat is reserved and includes your fair admission,” Costello stated in a 2023 press release.
How to get Arizona State Fair concert tickets
Tickets to the 2024 Coliseum Concert Series will be available at azstatefair.com. Prices will start at $25 per person for each concert.
A presale for Arizona State Fair Fan Club members starts on July 11. According to fair officials, a password will be sent on July 10.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on July 12.