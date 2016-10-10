The 20 most epic Arizona State Fair concerts since 2000

There have been plenty of gigs over the past six decades. More than 750 shows have taken place at the fair since the concert series debuted and many have been memorable affairs.
While early lineups leaned heavily toward country through the ’70s. By the ’80s, the mix shifted to pop, hip-hop and rock, with throwback acts sprinkled into the mix. Legends like Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Snoop Dogg, KISS and Johnny Cash have all played the fair. So have rising stars like Rihanna.
Concerts at the fair may have been curtailed from 2019 to 2023 due to the pandemic, but they're still a popular draw. In honor of the 2025 Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series — which includes The Format, 2 Chainz, The Cult and Brett Eldredge — here’s a look back at the biggest Arizona State Fair concerts from the past 25 years.