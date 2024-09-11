 Phoenix Train concert will go on without REO Speedwagon | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

REO Speedwagon pull out of Train concert on Wednesday

Train and Yacht Rock Revue are playing Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Wednesday, but without REO Speedwagon.
September 11, 2024
REO Speedwagon during a 2015 concert in Phoenix.
REO Speedwagon during a 2015 concert in Phoenix. Jim Louvau
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

If you "Can't Fight This Feeling" anymore to see REO Speedwagon live tonight, we have some disappointing news. The classic rockers pulled out of their Phoenix show yesterday via social media.

But, "Hey, Soul Sister," don't fret too much because you'll still get the chance to passionately croon to "Drops of Jupiter" because Train and Yacht Rock Revue will remain on the bill at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

According to REO Speedwagon's post, the reason for the cancelation that singer Kevin Cronin is ill. The group will "Keep on Loving You" as it apologizes for any inconvenience. You will also be granted a refund if you want to "Take It on the Run" or rather just get a refund.

Train and Yacht Rock Revue. 6:25 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N 83 Ave., Phoenix.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Chase Field in Phoenix announces November Nights music festival with Weezer, Sublime

Festivals

Chase Field in Phoenix announces November Nights music festival with Weezer, Sublime

By Benjamin Leatherman
Lindsey Stirling creates new worlds with her fiddle and faith

Music Features

Lindsey Stirling creates new worlds with her fiddle and faith

By Timothy Rawles
The Marley Brothers bring Bob Marley's legacy to Phoenix

Concert Previews

The Marley Brothers bring Bob Marley's legacy to Phoenix

By Mark C. Horn
New Phoenix EDM festival Better Together announces headliners

EDM

New Phoenix EDM festival Better Together announces headliners

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation