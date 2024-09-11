REO Speedwagon pull out of Train concert on Wednesday

If you "Can't Fight This Feeling" anymore to see REO Speedwagon live tonight, we have some disappointing news. The classic rockers pulled out of their Phoenix show yesterday via social media.
But, "Hey, Soul Sister," don't fret too much because you'll still get the chance to passionately croon to "Drops of Jupiter" because Train and Yacht Rock Revue will remain on the bill at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
According to REO Speedwagon's post, the reason for the cancelation that singer Kevin Cronin is ill. The group will "Keep on Loving You" as it apologizes for any inconvenience. You will also be granted a refund if you want to "Take It on the Run" or rather just get a refund.
Train and Yacht Rock Revue. 6:25 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N 83 Ave., Phoenix.