Train, REO Speedwagon will bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix

Hey, soul sisters: Train and REO Speedwagon announced a co-headlining 2024 tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.The two popular rock bands will appear at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in west Phoenix on Sept. 11.“When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs," Train frontman Pat Monahan said in the tour announcement. "Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said, “Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high-energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on the Citi Entertainment website . Artist presales run from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, all at the Train and REO Speedwagon websites.The full list of tour dates is below:July 8, Somerset, Wisc., Somerset AmphitheaterJuly 10, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterJuly 11, Pittsburgh, Stage AEJuly 12, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterJuly 13, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreJuly 15, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music CenterJuly 16, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 17, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight TheatreJuly 19, Lewiston, N.Y., ArtparkJuly 20, Toronto, Budweiser StageJuly 21, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreJuly 23, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPACJuly 24, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsJuly 26, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionJuly 27, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterJuly 28, Gilford, N.H., BankNH PavilionJuly 31, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower FCU Amphitheater at LakeviewAug. 1, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 3, Hartford, Conn., XFINITY TheatreAug. 4, Mansfield, Mass., The Xfinity CenterAug. 6, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveAug. 7, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterAug. 9, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music ParkAug. 10, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionAug. 11, Wilmington, N.C., Live Oak Bank PavilionAug. 16, Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain AmphitheatreAug. 17, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAug. 18, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank AmphitheaterAug. 20, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAug. 21, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAug. 22, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily’s PlaceAug. 23, Orange Beach, Ala., The Wharf AmphitheaterAug. 25, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionAug. 26, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionAug. 28, Denver, Fiddler’s Green AmphitheatreAug. 29, Salt Lake City, Utah First Credit AmphitheatreAug. 31, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreSept. 1, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes AmphitheaterSept. 4, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterSept. 6, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota AmphitheatreSept. 7, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreSept. 8, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumSept. 10,Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 11, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre