Train, REO Speedwagon will bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix

Hey, soul sisters: Train and REO Speedwagon announced a co-headlining 2024 tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.
The two popular rock bands will appear at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in west Phoenix on Sept. 11.
“When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs," Train frontman Pat Monahan said in the tour announcement. "Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said, “Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high-energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”
Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on the Citi Entertainment website. Artist presales run from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, all at the Train and REO Speedwagon websites.
The full list of tour dates is below:
July 8, Somerset, Wisc., Somerset Amphitheater
July 10, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
July 11, Pittsburgh, Stage AE
July 12, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
July 13, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 15, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
July 16, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 17, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight Theatre
July 19, Lewiston, N.Y., Artpark
July 20, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
July 21, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 23, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 24, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 26, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 27, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 28, Gilford, N.H., BankNH Pavilion
July 31, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 1, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 3, Hartford, Conn., XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 4, Mansfield, Mass., The Xfinity Center
Aug. 6, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 7, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 9, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 10, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 11, Wilmington, N.C., Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Aug. 16, Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 17, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 18, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug. 20, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 21, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily’s Place
Aug. 23, Orange Beach, Ala., The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 25, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 26, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 28, Denver, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 29, Salt Lake City, Utah First Credit Amphitheatre
Aug. 31, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 1, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 4, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 6, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 7, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
Sept. 10,Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 11, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre