Your guide to Green Day at Chase Field in Phoenix: Tickets, setlist and more

Everything to know about Green Day's tour stop in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday.
September 17, 2024
Green Day is set to invade downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night. Alice Baxley
Green Day is set to invade downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night. Alice Baxley
When Green Day comes to the Valley, it’s usually a big occasion. Their latest visit is no exception, as the legendary rock band is celebrating both the 30th anniversary of its 1994 breakout album “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s “American Idiot” on their current tour, which hits Phoenix this week.

Green Day is set to perform at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night — and the show will be just as epic as the 48,519-person capacity venue. Fittingly, the band will perform both “Dookie” and “American Idiot” in their entirety.

The tour also features some well-known supporting acts, including alt-rock favorites The Smashing Pumpkins and punk legends Rancid.

How much are Green Day tickets in Phoenix? What songs are on Green Day’s 2024 setlist? Here’s everything to know about the Green Day concert at Chase Field on Wednesday.
click to enlarge Rock band Green Day.
Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Dookie" and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot.
Marina Chavez

When is the Green Day concert in Phoenix?

The Green Day Saviors Tour will be at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will open.

What time does the Green Day concert at Chase Field start?

Doors open at 4 p.m. The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. with a set by The Linda Lindas with Rancid and then Smashing Pumpkins following. Green Day’s concert will end at 11 p.m.

Can I still get tickets to Green Day’s concert at Chase Field?

Yes. Tickets are currently available through Ticketmaster starting at $31.50 per person (plus taxes and fees).

Where is Chase Field?

Chase Field is located at 401 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. It is located on the southeast corner of Seventh and Jefferson streets. The closest freeway exits off Interstate 10 are Washington Street/Jefferson Street or Seventh Street.

Can I use public transit to get to Chase Field?

Yes. Valley Metro light rail stations are within a short walking distance from Chase Field at Third and Jefferson streets and Third and Washington streets. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Trains run every 15 to 20 minutes.

Where can I park at Chase Field for the Green Day concert?

Numerous parking lots and structures are within a 10-minute walk of Chase Field, each with varying fees. Click here for a list of parking options in downtown Phoenix. Valley Metro also operates free park-and-ride locations throughout the Valley.
click to enlarge Rock band Smashing Pumpkins.
Smashing Pumpkins will open for Green Day at Chase Field on Wednesday.
Paul Elledge

Where can I hang out before and after the Green Day concert?

At any of the dozens of bars and restaurants in downtown Phoenix. Here’s a guide with 25 different eating and drinking options.

What’s the best gate to enter Chase Field?

Any of Chase Field’s gates will offer access to wherever your seats are located in the venue.

Will the Chase Field roof be open for the Green Day concert?

That’s officially unknown at this time, but it’s possible. Chase Field typically opens its roof when temperatures are below 100 degrees. The current forecast for Wednesday night predicts temperatures around 91 degrees when the concert starts.

What can I expect at security?

Venue personnel will scan your ticket and use a metal detector to screen patrons. Chase Field uses the OpenGate automatic screening system that doesn’t require unloading bags and purses. Concertgoers will not have to take their phones, wallets, keys or other items from their pockets. Patrons in wheelchairs will be subject to a pat-down or hand wand.

What's the bag policy at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix?

Complete details about Chase Field’s bag policy are available here.
click to enlarge Rock band Green Day.
Expect to hear songs from both "Dookie" and "American Idiot" at Chase Field on Wednesday.
Eva Mueller

Green Day setlist 2024

Based off Green Day’s recent performances on the Saviors Tour, here’s what they’re likely to play in Phoenix on Wednesday:

Opening song:
  • “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

“Dookie":
  • “Burnout”
  • “Having a Blast”
  • “Chump”
  • “Longview”
  • “Welcome to Paradise”
  • “Pulling Teeth”
  • “Basket Case”
  • “She”
  • “Sassafras Roots”
  • “When I Come Around”
  • “Coming Clean”
  • “Emenius Sleepus”
  • “In the End”
  • “F.O.D.”

Other albums:
  • “All by Myself”
  • “Know Your Enemy”
  • “Look Ma, No Brains!”
  • “One Eyed Bastard”
  • “Dilemma”
  • “Minority”
  • “Brain Stew”

"American Idiot":
  • “Jesus of Suburbia”
  • “Holiday”
  • “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”
  • “Are We the Waiting”
  • “St. Jimmy”
  • “Give Me Novacaine”
  • “She's a Rebel”
  • “Extraordinary Girl”
  • “Letterbomb”
  • “Wake Me Up When September Ends”
  • “Homecoming”
  • “Whatsername”

Closing songs:
  • “Bobby Sox”
  • “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”

Are there any Green Day after-parties in Phoenix?

Yes. Thundercat Lounge, 747 W. Van Buren St., will host an “Unofficial Green Day After Party” starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Frontman Lance Pettis of local pop-punk band Sellouts will DJ. Admission for the 21-and-over event is free if you RSVP online. VIP booths with seating for six are $60.
