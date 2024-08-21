What's the bag policy at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix?

What is the bag policy at Chase Field?

What items are prohibited at Chase Field?

Metal or glass containers for food or beverages

Animals (except for service animals)

Alcohol

Aerosol cans

Drones and other remote-controlled vehicles

Drugs or other illegal substances (including medical marijuana)

Firearms, knives or weapons of any kind

Fireworks or other incendiary devices

Camera tripods or pole if not media personnel

Skateboards, rollerblades, scooters, Razors or shoes with wheels

Obscene, offensive, indecent or inappropriate clothing/attire

Blow horns or noisemakers

Umbrellas

Fishing nets

Beach balls, balloons or other inflatables (without prior approval)

Laser pens

Flags with poles not sold in the Team Shop

Banners containing commercial, political or obscene material or that block guest views

Frisbees

Bicycles (may be parked at approved bike parking racks)

"Bubble-making" liquids, machines, etc. for blowing bubbles

Backpacks

Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H)

Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5" x 4.5")

Chase Field hosts more than just Arizona Diamondbacks games. On Friday, the stadium will host a concert by Def Leppard, Journey and The Steve Miller Band. Later this year, it'll be the site of a Green Day concert (Sept. 18) and the Hondo Rodeo Fest that blends rodeo events and country music (Nov. 7 to 9).If you're headed to any event at Chase Field, here's what you need to know about the bag policy and what you can and can't bring to the venue.According to the stadium website, ach fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Additionally, fans may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, that is subject to search.Guests carrying unapproved bags will be asked to return them to their vehicle. Complimentary, disposable clear plastic freezer bag will be available at several locations around the stadium perimeter, so guests may transfer their belongings to an approved bag. Empty, non-approved bags will still not be allowed into the stadium and must be returned to the guest's vehicle.Guests arriving via mass transit (bus or light rail), taxi or rideshare vehicle (Uber, Lyft) with unapproved bags may take advantage of storage lockers. Storage lockers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.