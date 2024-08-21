 Chase Field bag policy: Phoenix Def Leppard concert | Phoenix New Times
What's the bag policy at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix?

Whether you're going to a concert, a baseball game or a rodeo, here's what you need to know.
August 21, 2024
Attending an event at Chase Field? Here's what you can and can't bring.
Attending an event at Chase Field? Here's what you can and can't bring. Jennifer Goldberg

Chase Field hosts more than just Arizona Diamondbacks games. On Friday, the stadium will host a concert by Def Leppard, Journey and The Steve Miller Band. Later this year, it'll be the site of a Green Day concert (Sept. 18) and the Hondo Rodeo Fest that blends rodeo events and country music (Nov. 7 to 9).

If you're headed to any event at Chase Field, here's what you need to know about the bag policy and what you can and can't bring to the venue.

What is the bag policy at Chase Field?

According to the stadium website, ach fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Additionally, fans may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, that is subject to search.

Guests carrying unapproved bags will be asked to return them to their vehicle. Complimentary, disposable clear plastic freezer bag will be available at several locations around the stadium perimeter, so guests may transfer their belongings to an approved bag. Empty, non-approved bags will still not be allowed into the stadium and must be returned to the guest's vehicle.

Guests arriving via mass transit (bus or light rail), taxi or rideshare vehicle (Uber, Lyft) with unapproved bags may take advantage of storage lockers. Storage lockers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

What items are prohibited at Chase Field?

  • Metal or glass containers for food or beverages
  • Animals (except for service animals)
  • Alcohol
  • Aerosol cans
  • Drones and other remote-controlled vehicles
  • Drugs or other illegal substances (including medical marijuana)
  • Firearms, knives or weapons of any kind
  • Fireworks or other incendiary devices
  • Camera tripods or pole if not media personnel
  • Skateboards, rollerblades, scooters, Razors or shoes with wheels
  • Obscene, offensive, indecent or inappropriate clothing/attire
  • Blow horns or noisemakers
  • Umbrellas
  • Fishing nets
  • Beach balls, balloons or other inflatables (without prior approval)
  • Laser pens
  • Flags with poles not sold in the Team Shop
  • Banners containing commercial, political or obscene material or that block guest views
  • Frisbees
  • Bicycles (may be parked at approved bike parking racks)
  • "Bubble-making" liquids, machines, etc. for blowing bubbles
  • Backpacks
  • Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H)
  • Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5" x 4.5")
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
