Heart band announces new Phoenix concert date

In July, Heart delayed the remaining 19 dates of their 2024 tour until next year, which sadly meant that Phoenix would miss out on hearing the Canadian-American rockers on stage at Footprint Center on Sept. 29.But this Dreamboat won't sail on without us; on Tuesday, the band announced that Nancy and Ann will go "Crazy on You" in Arizona next March 6.The tour's delay was due to "health reasons," according to a press release. Last month, Ann Wilson wrote: "I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I've decided to do it." But she assures fans, “The best is yet to come!”Heart is guaranteed to bring one helluva show to the Footprint stage. Nancy shreds as boldly as ever and Ann's pipes do not disappoint. You'll weep to "Alone," groove to "Barracuda" and get all up in your feelings to "These Dreams."Tickets are on sale on the band’s official website, heart-music.com The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Feb. 28, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las VegasMarch 3, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaMarch 4, Sacramento, Golden 1 CenterMarch 8, West Valley City, Maverik CenterMarch 9, Boise, ExtraMile ArenaMarch 11, Spokane, Spokane ArenaMarch 13, Vancouver, Pacific ColiseumMarch 14, Portland, Moda CenterMarch 20, Calgary, Scotiabank SaddledomeMarch 21, Edmonton, Rogers PlaceMarch 24, Winnipeg, Canada Life CentreMarch 26 Milwaukee, Fiserv ForumMarch 28, Knoxville, Thompson-Boling ArenaMarch 29, Charleston, Charleston Civic Center ColiseumMarch 31, Buffalo, KeyBank CenterApril 2, Montreal, Bell CentreApril 4, Ottawa, Canadian Tire CentreApril 5, Québec, Videotron Centre