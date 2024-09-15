Heart band announces new Phoenix concert date

In July, Heart delayed the remaining 19 dates of their 2024 tour until next year, which sadly meant that Phoenix would miss out on hearing the Canadian-American rockers on stage at Footprint Center on Sept. 29.
But this Dreamboat won't sail on without us; on Tuesday, the band announced that Nancy and Ann will go "Crazy on You" in Arizona next March 6.
The tour's delay was due to "health reasons," according to a press release. Last month, Ann Wilson wrote: "I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I've decided to do it." But she assures fans, “The best is yet to come!”
Heart is guaranteed to bring one helluva show to the Footprint stage. Nancy shreds as boldly as ever and Ann's pipes do not disappoint. You'll weep to "Alone," groove to "Barracuda" and get all up in your feelings to "These Dreams."
Tickets are on sale on the band’s official website, heart-music.com.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Feb. 28, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March 3, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
March 4, Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
March 6, Phoenix, Footprint Center
March 8, West Valley City, Maverik Center
March 9, Boise, ExtraMile Arena
March 11, Spokane, Spokane Arena
March 13, Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum
March 14, Portland, Moda Center
March 20, Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome
March 21, Edmonton, Rogers Place
March 24, Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre
March 26 Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
March 28, Knoxville, Thompson-Boling Arena
March 29, Charleston, Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
March 31, Buffalo, KeyBank Center
April 2, Montreal, Bell Centre
April 4, Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre
April 5, Québec, Videotron Centre