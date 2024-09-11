Chase Field in Phoenix announces November Nights music festival with Weezer, Sublime

The team announced on Monday it's hosting the inaugural November Nights — a music festival and “all-day party” headlined by alt-rock hitmakers Weezer, Violent Femmes and Third Eye Blind — on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the stadium.
Reggae-rock bands Sublime and Rebelution, indie folk act The Head and the Heart and renowned DJ, turntablist and former Valley resident Z-Trip will also perform.
In a press release announcing November Nights, the Diamondbacks stated the event “will celebrate Arizona’s prime fall season with beautiful weather and a spectacular evening under the stars.”
“These bands collectively bring generations of music to the stage, offering something for everyone,” Hall stated. “Pairing that nostalgia with a beautiful November day and night under the stars is exactly the way to kickoff our first-ever November Nights and grow it into an event fans look forward to every year.”
November Nights isn’t the only blockbuster music event at Chase Field this fall. The stadium will host Hondo Fest, a three-day event mixing country music with rodeo action, from Nov. 7 to 9.
How to get November Nights 2024 tickets
Tickets for November Nights will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through ticketmaster.com. Pre-sales will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with exclusive access for those who follow Chase Field on social media.
General admission is $40 per person. VIP packages offering access to exclusive bars and lounges, exclusive festival merchandise, dedicated entry to the ballpark and other perks will also be available.