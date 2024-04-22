Tickets for Troye Sivan, Charli XCX Phoenix concert on sale this week

Pop singers Troye Sivan and Charli XCX recently announced a co-headlining arena tour, including a Phoenix show.
The Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat Tour will take over Footprint Center on Oct. 13. Shygirl is the supporting act.
The tour, "is not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats," according to the tour announcement.
Advance presale registration is available now through Thursday at on the tour website. The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Registration does not guarantee tickets and supplies are limited. The general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 14, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 16, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
Sept. 18, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 20, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Sept. 23, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Sept. 25, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 26, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 28, Boston, TD Garden
Sept. 30, Chicago, United Center
Oct. 2, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Oct. 5, Miami, Kaseya Center
Oct. 6, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Oct. 9, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Oct. 11, Denver, Ball Arena
Oct. 13, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Oct. 15, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Oct. 18, San Diego, Viejas Arena
Oct. 20, San Francisco, Chase Center
Oct. 22, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Oct. 23, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena