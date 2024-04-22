 Tickets for Troye Sivan, Charli XCX Phoenix concert on sale this week | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tickets for Troye Sivan, Charli XCX Phoenix concert on sale this week

The pop stars and longtime collaborators are teaming up for a North American arena tour.
April 22, 2024
Stuart Winecoff and Harley Weir
Share this:
Pop singers Troye Sivan and Charli XCX recently announced a co-headlining arena tour, including a Phoenix show.

The Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat Tour will take over Footprint Center on Oct. 13. Shygirl is the supporting act.

The tour, "is not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats," according to the tour announcement.

Advance presale registration is available now through Thursday at on the tour website. The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Registration does not guarantee tickets and supplies are limited. The general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Sept. 14, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 16, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
Sept. 18, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 20, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Sept. 23, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Sept. 25, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 26, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 28, Boston, TD Garden
Sept. 30, Chicago, United Center
Oct. 2, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Oct. 5, Miami, Kaseya Center
Oct. 6, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Oct. 9, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Oct. 11, Denver, Ball Arena
Oct. 13, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Oct. 15, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Oct. 18, San Diego, Viejas Arena
Oct. 20, San Francisco, Chase Center
Oct. 22, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Oct. 23, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor of Phoenix New Times where she oversees the Best of Phoenix, as well as writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. Before that, she worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
15 must-have releases for Record Store Day 2024

Shopping

15 must-have releases for Record Store Day 2024

By Chris Coplan
Shakira announces Phoenix stop on world concert tour

Just Announced

Shakira announces Phoenix stop on world concert tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Looking back at the most iconic record stores in Phoenix

History

Looking back at the most iconic record stores in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
The best Phoenix radio stations for rock, hip-hop, country and more

Lists

The best Phoenix radio stations for rock, hip-hop, country and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation