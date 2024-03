Twenty One Pilots to bring Clancy World Tour to Phoenix in August

Grammy Award-winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots announced the Clancy World Tour on Wednesday morning.It will stop in Phoenix on Aug. 30 at downtown's Footprint Center.Twenty One Pilots are embarking on the Clancy World Tour to promote their upcoming album of the same name; "Clancy" will debut on May 17.The last time they visited the Valley was a Footprint Center show on Sept. 16, 2022.Fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets beginning on April 2, with all remaining tickets available during the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on April 5. For tickets and complete details for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour, visit the band's website For more information on upcoming Phoenix concerts, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar The complete list of North American tour dates is below.Aug. 15, Denver, Ball ArenaAug. 18, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterAug. 21, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterAug. 22, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaAug. 24, Oakland, Calif., Oakland ArenaAug. 25, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 CenterAug. 27, Los Angeles, Intuit DomeAug. 28, Los Angeles, Intuit DomeAug. 30, Phoenix, Footprint CenterAug. 31, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden ArenaSept. 3, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterSept. 4, Houston, Toyota CenterSept. 6, Dallas, American Airlines CenterSept. 10, Duluth, Ga., Gas South ArenaSept. 11, Orlando, Fla., Kia CenterSept. 13, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaSept. 14, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterSept. 15, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaSept. 17, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterSept. 18, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterSept. 20, Boston, Mass., TD GardenSept. 25, Montreal, Bell CentreSept. 27, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaSept. 28, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseSept. 29, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaOct. 1, Chicago, United CenterOct. 2, Chicago, United CenterOct. 4, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaOct. 5, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaOct. 8, Indianapolis, Gainbridge FieldhouseOct. 9, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaOct. 10, St. Louis, Enterprise CenterOct. 12, Minneapolis, Target Center