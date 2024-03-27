 Twenty One Pilots to bring Clancy World Tour to Phoenix in August | Phoenix New Times
Twenty One Pilots to bring Clancy World Tour to Phoenix in August

The musical duo are bringing the Clancy World Tour to the Valley in August.
March 27, 2024
Twenty One Pilots are stopping in Phoenix as part of their world tour.
Twenty One Pilots are stopping in Phoenix as part of their world tour. Ashley Osborn
Grammy Award-winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots announced the Clancy World Tour on Wednesday morning.

It will stop in Phoenix on Aug. 30 at downtown's Footprint Center.

Twenty One Pilots are embarking on the Clancy World Tour to promote their upcoming album of the same name; "Clancy" will debut on May 17.

The last time they visited the Valley was a Footprint Center show on Sept. 16, 2022.

Fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets beginning on April 2, with all remaining tickets available during the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on April 5. For tickets and complete details for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour, visit the band's website.

For more information on upcoming Phoenix concerts, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

The complete list of North American tour dates is below.

Aug. 15, Denver, Ball Arena
Aug. 18, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Aug. 21, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Aug. 22, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 24, Oakland, Calif., Oakland Arena
Aug. 25, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
Aug. 27, Los Angeles, Intuit Dome
Aug. 28, Los Angeles, Intuit Dome
Aug. 30, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Aug. 31, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 3, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Sept. 4, Houston, Toyota Center
Sept. 6, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Sept. 10, Duluth, Ga., Gas South Arena
Sept. 11, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Sept. 13, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
Sept. 14, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 15, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 17, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Sept. 18, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Sept. 20, Boston, Mass., TD Garden
Sept. 25, Montreal, Bell Centre
Sept. 27, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 28, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sept. 29, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 1, Chicago, United Center
Oct. 2, Chicago, United Center
Oct. 4, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Oct. 8, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 9, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 10, St. Louis, Enterprise Center
Oct. 12, Minneapolis, Target Center
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
