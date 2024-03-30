 First-ever Hondo Rodeo Fest brings country music stars to Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First-ever Hondo Rodeo Fest brings country music stars to downtown Phoenix

The three-day event promises top-quality rodeo talent and big names in country music.
March 30, 2024
The Zac Brown Band is just one of the big-name country acts who will play Hondo Rodeo Fest.
The Zac Brown Band is just one of the big-name country acts who will play Hondo Rodeo Fest. Danny Clinch
Share this:
Chase Field is Phoenix's home for Major League Baseball, but this fall, it'll host a different kind of competition.

The inaugural Hondo Rodeo Fest, to be held Nov. 7 to 9, will offer attendees a blend of rodeo competition and country music entertainment.

Scheduled artists so far include Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr.and Old Dominion.

In addition, top rodeo talent such as Riley Webb, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Wesley Throp, Tyler Wade and Tyler Waguespack will compete in front of thousands of spectators.

Dallas Jackson, one of the event's main organizers, said in a release, "After two years of planning, exploring every possible option to create the perfect setting and lineup of phenomenal headliners and athletes, we are thrilled to announce The Hondo Rodeo Fest. ... We are on the edge of our seats, eager to combine these elements into an unforgettable weekend."

Tickets are now on sale and start at $55 for a single-day ticket. Three-day and VIP packages are also available.

For more information on Hondo Rodeo Fest, visit the event website.

And to find out what other shows are coming to Phoenix, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Tickets now on sale for Queens of R&amp;B Phoenix concert with Xscape, SWV

Just Announced

Tickets now on sale for Queens of R&B Phoenix concert with Xscape, SWV

By Jennifer Goldberg
Bruce Springsteen looked great, sounded even better at Phoenix concert

Concert Reviews

Bruce Springsteen looked great, sounded even better at Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
The 10 most iconic country-western songs

Lists

The 10 most iconic country-western songs

By Lauren Cusimano and Douglas Markowitz
Korn announces Phoenix concert as part of 2024 anniversary tour

Just Announced

Korn announces Phoenix concert as part of 2024 anniversary tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation