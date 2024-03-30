First-ever Hondo Rodeo Fest brings country music stars to downtown Phoenix

Chase Field is Phoenix's home for Major League Baseball, but this fall, it'll host a different kind of competition.
The inaugural Hondo Rodeo Fest, to be held Nov. 7 to 9, will offer attendees a blend of rodeo competition and country music entertainment.
Scheduled artists so far include Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr.and Old Dominion.
In addition, top rodeo talent such as Riley Webb, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Wesley Throp, Tyler Wade and Tyler Waguespack will compete in front of thousands of spectators.
Dallas Jackson, one of the event's main organizers, said in a release, "After two years of planning, exploring every possible option to create the perfect setting and lineup of phenomenal headliners and athletes, we are thrilled to announce The Hondo Rodeo Fest. ... We are on the edge of our seats, eager to combine these elements into an unforgettable weekend."
Tickets are now on sale and start at $55 for a single-day ticket. Three-day and VIP packages are also available.
For more information on Hondo Rodeo Fest, visit the event website.
