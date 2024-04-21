 Shakira's upcoming world tour stops in Phoenix this November | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Shakira announces Phoenix stop on world concert tour

The Colombian singer is embarking on her first tour since 2018 beginning this fall.
April 21, 2024
Shakira will perform in Phoenix in November.
Shakira will perform in Phoenix in November. Xavi Menos
Share this:
Global singing star Shakira has announced the first set of dates for her world tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

She'll bring the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Footprint Center on Nov. 7.

This will be Shakira's first concert in Phoenix since 2018.

The ticket presale has begun, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Nov. 2, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Nov. 7, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Nov. 9, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Nov. 16, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
Nov. 17, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Nov. 20, Miami, Kaseya Center
Nov. 23, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Nov. 25, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Nov. 30, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 5, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Dec. 8, Boston, TD Garden
Dec. 10, Montreal, Bell Centre
Dec. 14, Chicago, United Center
Dec. 15, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor of Phoenix New Times where she oversees the Best of Phoenix, as well as writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. Before that, she worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Looking back at the most iconic record stores in Phoenix

History

Looking back at the most iconic record stores in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
15 must-have releases for Record Store Day 2024

Shopping

15 must-have releases for Record Store Day 2024

By Chris Coplan
Celebrate Record Store Day 2024 at these Phoenix shops

Shopping

Celebrate Record Store Day 2024 at these Phoenix shops

By Chris Coplan
Celebrate Taylor Swift's new album at these listening parties in Phoenix

Things to Do

Celebrate Taylor Swift's new album at these listening parties in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation