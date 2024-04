Shakira announces Phoenix stop on world concert tour

Global singing star Shakira has announced the first set of dates for her world tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.She'll bring the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Footprint Center on Nov. 7.This will be Shakira's first concert in Phoenix since 2018.The ticket presale has begun, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Nov. 2, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure ArenaNov. 9, Los Angeles, Kia ForumNov. 16, San Antonio, Frost Bank CenterNov. 17, Dallas, American Airlines CenterNov. 20, Miami, Kaseya CenterNov. 23, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterNov. 25, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaNov. 30, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaDec. 5, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterDec. 8, Boston, TD GardenDec. 10, Montreal, Bell CentreDec. 14, Chicago, United CenterDec. 15, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena