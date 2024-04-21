Shakira announces Phoenix stop on world concert tour

Global singing star Shakira has announced the first set of dates for her world tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.
She'll bring the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Footprint Center on Nov. 7.
This will be Shakira's first concert in Phoenix since 2018.
The ticket presale has begun, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Nov. 2, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Nov. 7, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Nov. 9, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Nov. 16, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
Nov. 17, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Nov. 20, Miami, Kaseya Center
Nov. 23, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Nov. 25, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Nov. 30, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 5, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Dec. 8, Boston, TD Garden
Dec. 10, Montreal, Bell Centre
Dec. 14, Chicago, United Center
Dec. 15, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena