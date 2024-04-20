Looking back at the most iconic record stores in Phoenix

Record stores have weathered many highs and lows over the past few decades. They soared in the late 1990s — when worldwide album sales topped $40 billion — but plummeted after the rise of digital platforms in the 2000s, only to get back in the groove thanks to vinyl’s resurgence in recent years.
Record stores across the Valley faced these same challenges. A few, like local chain Zia Records and indie stores like Stinkweeds Records, survived. Others weren’t so lucky, including such now-defunct retailers as Tempe’s Rockzone Records and Hoodlums New and Used Music.
Metro Phoenix has seen many vinyl emporiums spin in and out of existence in the last several decades. Some have achieved legendary status among local record collectors, crate diggers and music fans and are fondly remembered for their selection, staff and sense of community each offered.
In honor of Record Store Day 2024 on Saturday, we’re hitting the rewind button to look back at many legendary shops around the Valley where locals could pick up records, cassettes and CDs while indulging their love of music.